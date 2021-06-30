Canadian Space Tech Companies Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Earth Observation Data

Edmonton-based Wyvern and Waterloo-based SkyWatch are partnering to capture and distribute high-quality and affordable Earth observation data.

WATERLOO, ON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWatch Space Applications Inc. ("SkyWatch"), a Waterloo-based space technology startup, announced today it has signed an agreement to deliver data management capabilities to Wyvern, a commercial space data company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Founded in 2018, Wyvern was created to make high-quality hyperspectral data accessible and affordable. Wyvern's data will unlock new possibilities in agriculture, forestry, energy, water quality, environmental monitoring, and other areas. "We founded Wyvern because our team strongly believes in environmental sustainability, and the capability of hyperspectral imagery to deliver sustainability to the world," says Chris Robson, CEO at Wyvern. "We saw a need in the market for high-quality satellite imagery at an affordable price."

Hyperspectral imagery, which captures light across hundreds of bands to deliver the most information-rich images of the Earth's surface, has historically been prohibitively expensive due to the optical technology required to capture hyperspectral imagery via low-Earth orbit satellites.

Wyvern's novel unfolding camera technology is revolutionizing the combined quality and affordability of Earth imagery. Wyvern's very small satellites are equipped with a telescope that unfolds in space, allowing the capture of high-quality, information-rich imagery at an affordable price.

SkyWatch's TerraStream platform will provide data management, ordering, processing, and delivery services for Wyvern's satellites, scheduled to launch in mid-2022. The turnkey data management platform allows partners to focus on developing core intellectual property, like Wyvern's proprietary camera technology, and provides analysis-ready data and a reduced time to market and profitability. Integration with SkyWatch's EarthCache platform, which provides application developers and GIS specialists with satellite imagery at scale, allows TerraStream customers to tap into a market of Earth observation data consumers on day one.

"We're proud to partner with Wyvern, another Canadian company, to deliver this kind of data to the world," says James Slifierz, CEO at SkyWatch. "Democratized access to affordable Earth observation data is the business model of the future, and we're building it right here in Canada."

ABOUT SKYWATCH

SkyWatch (www.skywatch.com) is on a mission to make Earth Observation data accessible to the world. Hundreds of trillions of pixels of our planet are captured from space every day. Utilizing our past experience in space data aggregation software, our team is building the infrastructure to connect satellite data operators and application developers. EarthCache is the simplest way to get satellite data for an application. TerraStream is an integrated data management solution for satellite data operators that handles all data-related operations from ground station to customers. For more information, visit www.skywatch.com.

ABOUT WYVERN

Alberta-based space company Wyvern was created to provide actionable intelligence from space anywhere in the solar system to enable a sustainable future for humanity. Wyvern's cutting-edge unfolding camera technology will make high-quality hyperspectral imagery from satellites accessible and affordable like never before, unlocking applications in new markets for the very first time. To learn more, visit wyvern.space.

