Canadian Styling and Hair Care Brand DESIGNME Names Philip Wolff as Guest Creative Director

Philip Wolff will empower beauty enthusiasts and stylists through educational initiatives while expanding brand awareness across North America

MONTREAL, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian styling and hair care brand DESIGNME is thrilled to announce the appointment of Philip Wolff as its new Guest Creative Director. With a rich background in hairstyling and a passion for creativity, Philip brings a wealth of experience and fresh perspective to the brand, to inspire stylists and beauty enthusiasts alike.

Philip Wolff will empower beauty enthusiasts and stylists through educational initiatives while expanding brand awareness across North America. (CNW Group/DESIGNME)

Philip, a seasoned hairstylist and visionary educator from Los Angeles, California, will empower stylists through educational initiatives across Canada and the USA. As part of DESIGNME, he will be instrumental in providing cutting-edge hairstyling solutions to the community.

With over 25 years of experience in the beauty industry and a significant social media presence, Philip is dedicated to pushing the limits of hairstyling and authenticity. His journey began as an apprentice at a Toni&Guy salon, leading to prestigious roles in Beverly Hills and Seoul. He is also the co-founder of WolffBehr.

"My role with DESIGNME is to serve as Guest Creative Director, fully embracing the responsibility of helping everyone feel great about their hair. I'm thrilled to contribute to educational initiatives, as we embark on a tour across Canada and the USA to connect with stylists to inspire and empower them along the way. Leading the creative direction from the stylist's chair, I will infuse the brand with my global vision, expertise, and passion – approaching hairstyling with authenticity and innovation." – Philip Wolff, Guest Creative Director at DESIGNME.

Philip's collaboration aligns perfectly with DESIGNME's values, promising to elevate cutting-edge hairstyling solutions. Their motto, "WE DESIGN THE PRODUCT, YOU DESIGN THE BEAUTY," underscores their belief in empowering individuals to express their unique beauty.

"Philip is known to be one of the greatest cutters in the industry. At DESIGNME, we understand the importance of styling products in achieving the best look after a haircut. We believe Philip will be able to demonstrate through his talent and creativity what good products can achieve in any hairstyle and haircut." – Cynthia Desrochers, Marketing Director at DESIGNME.

DESIGNME's focus on cruelty-free and vegan products made from natural ingredients reflects their dedication to ethical practices without compromising on performance. Their diverse range of products caters to all hair types and styles, empowering individuals to embrace their authentic selves.

For more information, visit designmehair.ca .

ABOUT DESIGNME

DESIGNME is a proudly Canadian brand born from the seat of a stylist, with innovation and creativity at the heart of its inception. We prioritize cruelty-free, vegan products made from natural ingredients, delivering performance-driven innovation without compromise. Our values — creativity, performance, accountability, empowerment, and authenticity — guide everything we do, ensuring a diverse and inclusive beauty experience for all.

SOURCE DESIGNME