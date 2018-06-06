Canadian Technology Firm Imaginea Ai Inc. Opens Whitelist for Launch of its Security Token Offering (STO)

Imaginea Ai has been working closely with the Alberta Securities Commission over the past several months in order to ensure that its STO is completed in compliance with all applicable securities laws and the completion of the STO is subject to, among other things, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Imaginea Ai's "ICE Tokens" - which are anticipated to be offered in the STO - will provide access to the Imaginea AI platform through the use of blockchain which facilitates secure transactions for bought or sold services across the company's AI ecosystem.

Nav Dhunay, Imaginea Ai Founder & CEO said "A great deal of time and effort from our skilled team has gone into getting us where we are today, and we're incredibly excited to have Canadian's now able to get involved in what we're building. AI is the landmark technology of our time. It's experiencing explosive growth with AI-derived business value expected to reach almost $4 Trillion by 2022. Imaginea Ai is positioning to play a vital role in this advancing market through making AI hyper-accessible for every organization and empowering them to put it to work solving their most compelling problems."

Building Imaginea Ai

Having transitioned from Imaginea Energy under the original stewardship of visionary leader Suzanne West, Imaginea Ai is positioning to democratize Artificial Intelligence (AI) through the development of the Imaginea Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem: a uniquely scalable platform and marketplace where specialist AI talent - including data scientists, designers, engineers, researchers - can collaborate with global entrepreneurs and business leaders on developing and applying precision AI technologies.

Democratizing Artificial Intelligence

In today's technology landscape, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, which have the power to bring exponential positive changes to industries across the world, have remained the domain of only a relative handful of the largest, primarily tech-focused, organizations.

The development of AI & ML models is inherently complex and expensive and the talent pool surrounding Artificial Intelligence, whilst increasing exponentially, remains, in relative terms, a small group of highly skilled data scientists, developers and mathematicians.

With the lack of mainstream adoption and distribution channels for their work, much of this small and coveted talent pool has been monopolized by only a small number of major tech providers meaning, as a consequence, AI technologies have yet to be truly commoditized for general consumption.

Through bringing together specialist talent from across the globe and connecting them with motivated commercial sector organizations of all sizes, Imaginea Ai aims to fundamentally change this paradigm by enabling every entrepreneur and business leader to embrace the benefits of pioneering AI technologies without undertaking seismic shifts to their existing teams, operations, budgets and business models.

Canadian STO Launch

As one of the largest and most advanced economies in the modern world, Canada is an ideal environment for Imaginea Ai's early business growth offering a sophisticated pool of potential investors as well as large number progressive businesses that are looking to AI to advance their future operations in the coming years.

By opening its whitelist in Canada, Imaginea Ai will look to gain strong early support from future platform users. It will subsequently prepare for the international launch of its STO which will begin shortly thereafter and expose the offering to select territories around the world in compliance with all applicable securities and other regulatory requirements.

For more detailed information on the Imaginea Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem, and to join the whitelist, please visit http://imaginea.ai

About Imaginea Ai

Imaginea is a Canadian technology company and creator of the Imaginea Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem, an infinitely scalable platform designed to put precision artificial intelligence in the hands of every organization across the globe.

For press enquiries or interviews, please contact:

Josh Stanbury

josh.stanbury@imaginea.ai

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information regarding the STO, the required regulatory relief and the Company's plans in respect of the STO, including the anticipated launch date. By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-technology-firm-imaginea-ai-inc-opens-whitelist-for-launch-of-its-security-token-offering-sto-300659364.html

SOURCE Imaginea Ai Inc.

Related Links

http://www.imaginea.ai

