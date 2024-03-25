Canadian Timberframes Expands and Introduces a K2i machine with 6-Axis robot; to process mass timber

Celebrating 25 Years of Excellence and Innovation

GOLDEN, BC, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Timberframes (CTF), a leading design and manufacturer in the timber frame industry, announces their new Hundegger K2i 1300 6-Axis robot CNC machine, enabling support of the mass timber market during their 25 Yr Anniversary.

A Heritage Built on Innovation and Timber Processing Technology

CTF has been at the forefront of the timber frame industry and continues to lead with Canada's first and most sophisticated CNC timber joinery equipment, and an expanded 34,000 sq ft manufacturing plant. This expansion improves efficiency and capability to undertake complex and larger-scale commercial projects, while maintaining the company's reputation for quality.

Embracing the Future with K2i Technology Supporting Mass Timber Manufacturing

In response to the growing demand for high-quality, heavy, and mass timber products, CTF expanded its capabilities with the Hundegger K2i 1300 machine, equipped with a 6-axis robot, positions them to process both rough-rough sawn and mass timber sizes up to 18" by 51" by 80 feet, enabling the execution of projects with unprecedented scale and complexity.

Meeting Diverse Commercial & Residential Project Needs Across North America and Beyond

CTF is well-regarded for its expertise and versatility in integrating mixed-media projects with unique design specifications, including large cross-section glulams or a combination of solid sawn timber, glulam, CLT, and custom metal works components into timber frame structures. Their flexibility in design scopes, with decades of experience in manufacturing, and delivering mixed media design scopes, sets them apart in the industry. This expertise and combined with an onsite sawmill and extensive log inventory, streamlines the supply chain for hybrid projects, ensuring a one-stop solution for clients' construction needs and facilitating the achievement of tight deadlines. We deliver across the U.S.A and globally.

A Statement from Leadership

Jeff Bowes, President & Owner of Canadian Timberframes Ltd., reflects on the company's anniversary: "For Canadian Timberframes, celebrating 25 years is a testament to our journey of continuous improvement and innovation. The acquisition of the Hundegger K2i machine demonstrates our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of luxury timber frame and commercial mass timber construction."

Stephanie Bowes, Vice President of Canadian Timberframes Ltd., adds: "Our success is built on strong partnerships, a commitment to quality, and professional service. We approach each project as a collaborative endeavor with our industry partners, striving to exceed expectations and achieve exceptional results."

Environmental Commitment

Dedicated to sustainability CTF's operations utilizes locally sourced, sustainably managed Douglas Fir. Facility upgrades ensure efficient use of onsite wood byproducts for heating, underscoring the company's commitment to minimizing its environmental footprint.

Explore Our Work

Discover the difference 25 years makes:

View the beauty and intricacy of our projects at www.canadiantimberframes.com/projects.

Download our ebook: www.canadiantimberframes.com/ebook

Take a virtual tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnRZxk_Oj94

Contact us about your project: www.canadiantimberframes.com/contactus

Canadian Timberframes offers a comprehensive range of products and services, from timber frames and enclosure systems to windows and doors, ensuring quality and service excellence.

