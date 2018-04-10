Canadian Web Hosting Successfully Completes Annual SOC 2 Type II Audit, Continues Commitment to Security

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Web Hosting, a leading provider in web hosting, cloud hosting, and data centre infrastructure, has announced that it has once again successfully completed its annual independent audit for Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II, in accordance to AT 101, making this its eight consecutive year of completion.

Canadian Web Hosting is proud to have successfully completed its annual SOC 2 Type II audit. Canadian Web Hosting is AT 101 SOC 2 Type II compliant to meet your data and security requirements.

The SOC 2 Type II audit was conducted for the period between February 1, 2017 and January 31, 2018 and examined all of Canadian Web Hosting's services, including dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, Canadian colocation, and web hosting services. The audit process scanned Canadian Web Hosting's compliance to industry best practices, covering controls, processes and procedures. Upon completion, it was determined that its control activities were compliant and the company displayed the ability to effectively operate throughout the reporting period.

Canadian Web Hosting is AT 101 SOC 2 Type II compliant to meet data and security requirements for its customers. The SOC 2 Type II report is available upon request and can be obtained by customers, members of the media, or other interested individuals.

One of Canadian Web Hosting's core missions is to help businesses meet their certification requirements in accordance with AT 101 (formerly SAS70 and CSAE 3416 Type II), which meets the new international service organization standards for Type I and Type II reporting. As a result, its web hosting customers that have services including dedicated servers, VPS, cloud servers, cloud computing, cloud storage, and/or shared hosting can feel confident that they are in a secure environment equipped with the proper controls for internet operations and highly available IT services.

"Canadian Web Hosting has always understood the need to provide customers with a reliable, safe and secure hosting environment. By going through our annual AT101 SOC 2 Type II audit, we assure our customers that we are committed to this," said Kings Wong, VP of Operations at Canadian Web Hosting and Certified Information Security Manager (CISM). "Our clients can feel assured that they are receiving the technology, support and verifiable processes that exceed industry standards for compliance."

Contact us at sales@canadianwebhosting.com for a copy of our SOC 2 Type II report.

