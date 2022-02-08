Canadian Women in Public Relations and American Women in Public Relations Announce New Website and Global Collective Club Membership

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR North America) have developed a new website to bring together both entities into one cohesive brand platform.

The website has been designed to provide a user-friendly experience, with streamlined navigation and functionality, to allow visitors to see the full product offering from Women in PR North America.

Women in PR North America New Website - Our Programs Women in PR North America New Website - Homepage

The site has many new features, including quick facts tables to highlight past research, a story timeline to celebrate milestones, recommended partners and programs, a press centre, a new job board, and an overview of core offerings.

Visitors to the site can stay informed with the latest industry news through the improved Women in PR magazine, which contains member interviews, press releases, featured products, services, and community news.

"With our programs moving online, we felt it was the perfect opportunity to streamline our operations and create one main website for our community," stated Talia Beckett-Davis, Founder and CEO of Women in PR North America. "Our goal during the redesign process was to create a more valuable user experience and highlight our past event photos."

In addition, Women in PR North America has launched an online membership, the Collective Club, to bring together women working in public relations globally. Members receive access to PR leadership talks, and online career resources to help them move into leadership positions.

2022 PR Leadership Talks Include:

PR Best Practices for Writers and Authors with Julie Navickas , Burning Soul Press.

, Burning Soul Press. The Future of Influencer Marketing with Megan Taylor , Faulhaber Communications.

, Faulhaber Communications. How to Stay True to Yourself to Avoid Competition with Caroline Kalentzos, Posh PR.

Salary Renegotiation Mistakes You Can't Afford to Make with Michele Dye , Dyenamic Career Goals.

, Dyenamic Career Goals. The Inside Scoop on Internal Communications with Sarah Mawji , Sevans Strategy.

, Sevans Strategy. How To Build Meaningful Media Relationships with Nicole Rodrigues , NRPR Group.

, NRPR Group. Creating Consistency Compared to a Big Break with Taylor Baker , Resilient Innovation.

, Resilient Innovation. Incorporating Compassionate Marketing with Chandra Gore , Publicist.

, Publicist. Build Your Financial Confidence with Tracey Lundell , Sea Glass Wealth Advisory Group.

, Sea Glass Wealth Advisory Group. Navigating a Brand's Role in the Era of Charged Social Movements with Nesh Pillay, Press Pillay PR.

Women in PR North America is introducing innovative new initiatives to enable groups of PR practitioners across the Americas to advocate for major issues directly affecting women working in the PR industry today.

Visit the new website to learn more here: womeninpr.com

Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) is an influential network of leading businesswomen striving for excellence in the field of public relations. Together, the organizations form the networking group Women in PR North America®.

Media Contact:

Talia Beckett-Davis

[email protected]

778 840 1784

www.womeninpr.com

www.taliadavis.com

www.publicrelationsacademy.com

SOURCE Women in PR North America