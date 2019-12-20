Canadians' Passion for Sports Uncovers Huge Potential for Online Betting According to Global Affiliation Company

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20. 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish affiliation company Leadstar Media recently launched Mybettingsites.com/ca for the Canadian market. It is the company's third North American website, but the first one targeting the Great White North. "The potential for sports betting in Canada is huge and we want to be a part of it," says CEO Eskil Kvarnström.

Swedish iGaming lead generation company Leadstar Media has launched a bookmaker comparison website in Canada as they progress their global expansion.

Adding to the already lengthy list of markets they are active in, which includes the US, UK, Germany, and Brazil, the introduction of MyBettingsites.com/ca to Leadstars portfolio represents a significant state of intent and a desire to continue their rapid growth.

CEO Eskil Kvarnström sees huge potential in the Canadian market, and believes now is the perfect time for Leadstar to take the plunge: "Betting in Canada is only getting bigger, and it has always been a territory in which we have wanted to make some noise.

"There is a really interesting gambling culture over there, which is of course helped by how passionate Canadians are about sports."

MyBettingsites.com rates and reviews bookies as well as providing betting guides and bonus offers for sportsbooks and online casino sites.

Visitors to the site can also find up-to-date information around the legality of gambling, deposit methods, plus new features on betting websites and apps.

"We always strive to be a dependable resource for gamblers and bookmakers. Our online betting partners bring a multitude of benefits, and more importantly the convenience of being able to bet from a mobile device from anywhere at any time. That is simply a necessity in modern-day gambling," continued Kvarnström.

Having entered the US and Canada in quick succession, further launches are expected from Leadstar in other countries in 2020.

