Canadians Signal Readiness for Greener EV Delivery Options: Geotab Study

1 in 3 Canadians surveyed are more likely to purchase goods from companies using EVs for delivery; that number rises to 48% among young Canadians.

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As the world celebrates World EV Day, a new study conducted by Geotab and Angus Reid to understand public opinion on commercial EV delivery finds positive attitudes among Canadians towards EVs. The online survey of 1,500 people in Canada reveals:

Geotab celebrates World EV Day 2024 (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.)

66% of survey respondents agree that commercial truck fleets should invest in EVs where technically feasible.

1 in 3 surveyed are more likely to purchase from companies using EVs to deliver goods.

Younger Canadians surveyed show a stronger preference for EV delivery than older age groups: 48% of respondents aged 18-34 said they are more likely to purchase goods from companies that use EVs for deliveries, compared to 33% (age 35-54) and 24% (55+).

Some Canadians are willing to pay a premium for EV deliveries: 20% are willing to pay a small extra delivery fee, 44% are willing to wait an extra day, and 44% would accept having their delivery limited to specific days if it meant an EV delivers their goods.

Geotab's research also reveals that 58% of Canadians support government incentives for small and medium-sized delivery companies to facilitate their transition to EVs.

Industry collaboration drives sustainable change

Decarbonizing road transport through increased commercial EV adoption is critical to meeting climate goals. Road transport is responsible for more than 75% of global CO2 emissions from transportation, more than shipping and aviation, and road freight can emit more than 100 times as much CO2 as ships for hauling the same freight. In the U.S., medium- and heavy-duty vehicles (MHDVs) make up only 5% of all vehicles and produce almost 25% of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions.

This year's World EV Day theme, "Let's drive change, together," emphasizes the role of collaboration and data in accelerating the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and promoting sustainable transportation solutions.

"Achieving sustainability goals is a massive effort that requires collaboration right across the industry," said Geotab Founder and CEO Neil Cawse. "Advancements in connected vehicle data insights and AI are helping organizations reach ambitious targets. Working together will help to accelerate progress as we share knowledge and real-world experiences."

Companies simplify EV decision-making with data insights: Geotab EV Suitability Assessment

Making the switch to electric vehicles can be a complex decision for fleets — involving questions about cost, charging and changes in operations. The Geotab EV Suitability Assessment (EVSA) simplifies the planning process for EV adoption, offering a personalized electrification blueprint based on performance requirements, vehicle preference and charging availability. It uses real-world EV performance data to determine which vehicles in the fleet have a suitable EV replacement, providing tailored recommendations, environmental impact and financial forecasts to build a solid business case.

With a refreshed look, the latest version of the Geotab EVSA includes Automatic Vehicle Type Detection to streamline vehicle selection and comparison. The EVSA is available to all users on the MyGeotab platform. The Geotab EVSA recently won a 2024 SEAL Sustainable Product Award , as well as a 2024 Sustainability Award along with the Geotab EV Infrastructure Assessment (EVIA).

In addition to business organizations, the EVSA is available to U.S. federal agencies , and supports the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to tackle climate change as well as the Federal Sustainability Plan aimed at advancing the federal fleet to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), including 100% light-duty zero-emissions vehicles by 2027 and medium- and heavy-duty ZEVs by 2035.

A Geotab report on fleet electrification found that 41% of analyzed gas and diesel light-duty vehicles were considered "EV-suitable," being cost-effective and range capable, and that switching them to electric could potentially save around $16,000 per vehicle over 7 years, on average. The environmental impact of converting all these vehicles could potentially save approximately 19 million metric tons of CO2 emissions.

To learn more about the Geotab EVSA, visit: https://www.geotab.com/fleet-management-solutions/evsa/

These findings are from a survey conducted by Geotab from August 16th to August 20th, 2024, among a representative sample of 1,503 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About World EV Day

World EV Day celebrates the global movement towards electric vehicles, highlighting their role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting a sustainable future. It is a day for governments, businesses, and individuals to demonstrate their commitment to clean transportation and to foster a deeper understanding of the benefits of EV adoption.

About Geotab

Geotab, the global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, leverages advanced data analytics and AI to enhance fleet performance, safety, and sustainability while optimizing costs. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists, engineers and AI experts, we serve over 50,000 customers across 160 countries, processing billions of data points hourly from more than 4 million vehicles. Data security and privacy are at the forefront of all we do—trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and some of the largest public sector fleets in the world, we meet top cybersecurity standards. Geotab's open platform and diverse Geotab Marketplace offers hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

