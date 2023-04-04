CANAIMA FUND LUX AND CANAIMA GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND PCC LIMITED EXCHANGE EXTENDED THE OFFER FOR VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT AND PETROLEOS DE VENEZUELA S.A. BONDS
Apr 04, 2023, 11:29 ET
OFFER EXTENSION ANNOUNCEMENT
URGENT NOTIFICATION
LUXEMBOURG, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaima Fund Lux ("Issuer"), a securitization fund governed by the Luxembourg Law of 22 March 2004 on securitization undertakings, registered under number O27, and more precisely for and on behalf of the compartment named Canaima I ("Compartment"), with identification number ISIN XS2540585481 represented and managed by CANAIMA CAPITAL LUX SARL ("Company"), a company duly incorporated under the law of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 12C, rue Guillaume J. Kroll, L-1882 Luxembourg, and
CANAIMA GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND PCC LIMITED, a company duly incorporated under the laws of the Island of Guernsey, having its registered office at Ground Floor, Dorey Court, Admiral Park, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 2HT, registered under the reference 68019 under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, acting in its name and on behalf of "CANAIMA FUND II" and duly managed and represented by Canaima Capital Management Limited (the "Investment Fund"),
HEREBY INFORM PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS
holders of a portfolios of bonds ("Portfolio") represented by Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. listed below and in the final terms of the Compartment ("Final Terms") originally dated 26 September 2022 ("Eligible Bonds"),
THAT THE OFFER
to exchange their Portfolio with the financial instruments issued by the Compartment with ISIN XS2540585481 ("Notes") in order to facilitate the recovery, in whole or in part, of the credits incorporated in the Eligible Bonds, by contributing their Portfolio to the Investment Fund which shall in turn issue investor shares to the Compartment,
has been extended to the 31st of July 2023 and deadline to submit proof of holding and KYC documents is the 21st of July 2023.
The minimum investment, size of Notes and further information can be found in the Final Terms.
Below the list of the Eligible Bonds:
|
ISIN
|
ISSUER NAME
|
ISSUE DATE
|
MATURITY
|
XS0294364954
|
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
|
4/12/2007
|
4/12/2027
|
XS0294367205
|
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
|
4/12/2007
|
4/12/2037
|
USP7807HAK16
|
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
|
10/29/2010
|
11/2/2017
|
US716558AB79
|
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
|
10/29/2010
|
11/2/2017
|
US716558AC52
|
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
|
2/17/2011
|
2/17/2022
|
USP7807HAM71
|
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
|
2/17/2011
|
2/17/2022
|
US716558AD36
|
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
|
11/17/2011
|
11/17/2021
|
USP7807HAP03
|
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
|
11/17/2011
|
11/17/2021
|
USP7807HAQ85
|
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
|
5/17/2012
|
5/17/2035
|
US716558AE19
|
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
|
5/17/2012
|
5/17/2035
|
USP7807HAR68
|
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
|
11/15/2013
|
11/15/2026
|
US716558AF83
|
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
|
11/15/2013
|
11/15/2026
|
USP7807HAT25
|
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
|
5/16/2014
|
5/16/2024
|
US716558AG66
|
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
|
5/16/2014
|
5/16/2024
|
XS1126891685
|
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
|
10/28/2014
|
10/28/2022
|
USP7807HAV70
|
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
|
10/28/2016
|
10/27/2020
|
US716558AH40
|
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
|
10/28/2016
|
10/27/2020
|
US922646AS37
|
Venezuela Government
|
9/18/1997
|
9/15/2027
|
US922646AT10
|
Venezuela Government
|
8/6/1998
|
8/15/2018
|
USP9395PAA95
|
Venezuela Government
|
9/27/2001
|
8/15/2018
|
US922646BE32
|
Venezuela Government
|
9/27/2001
|
8/15/2018
|
USP97475AD26
|
Venezuela Government
|
12/1/2003
|
12/1/2018
|
US922646BL74
|
Venezuela Government
|
1/14/2004
|
1/13/2034
|
XS0217249126
|
Venezuela Government
|
4/21/2005
|
4/21/2025
|
USP97475AG56
|
Venezuela Government
|
12/9/2005
|
12/9/2020
|
USP97475AJ95
|
Venezuela Government
|
11/15/2007
|
3/31/2038
|
USP17625AB33
|
Venezuela Government
|
5/7/2008
|
5/7/2028
|
USP17625AA59
|
Venezuela Government
|
5/7/2008
|
5/7/2023
|
USP97475AN08
|
Venezuela Government
|
10/13/2009
|
10/13/2019
|
USP97475AP55
|
Venezuela Government
|
10/13/2009
|
10/13/2024
|
USP17625AC16
|
Venezuela Government
|
8/23/2010
|
8/23/2022
|
USP17625AD98
|
Venezuela Government
|
8/5/2011
|
8/5/2031
|
USP17625AE71
|
Venezuela Government
|
10/21/2011
|
10/21/2026
|
XS0029484515
|
Venezuela Government
|
18/12/1990
|
15/04/2020
|
XS0029484788
|
Venezuela Government
|
18/12/1990
|
15/04/2020
|
XS0029484861
|
Venezuela Government
|
18/12/1990
|
15/04/2020
|
XS0029484945
|
Venezuela Government
|
18/12/1990
|
15/04/2020
|
XS0029485322
|
Venezuela Government
|
18/12/1990
|
15/04/2020
|
XS0504851535
|
Venezuela Government
|
30/04/2010
|
13/10/2024
|
XS0838864808
|
Venezuela Government
|
03/10/2012
|
13/10/2024
|
XS0838835451
|
Venezuela Government
|
03/10/2012
|
21/10/2026
The Issuer intends to issue an aggregate nominal amount of Notes up to USD 50,000,000 represented by 50,000,000 Notes.
The Issuer, and the Compartment is directing its investors wishing to subscribe for such financial instruments to register on the Transaction Website in order to provide the details of their current holdings by submission of a proof of holdings. The Company will perform the relevant KYC steps for each registration following which investors will receive the password to access the documentation to participate in the Offer contemplated therein, should they wish to do so. The Company has retained D.F King as the Information Agent for this process. Investors should visit the Transaction Website hosted by D.F King to register their details at https://sites.dfkingltd.com/canaima. Should Investors have any question on the registration process, please contact D.F King via email on [email protected].
This Offer is not intended to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other country in which such Offer is not allowed without the authorisations of the competent authorities nor may the financial instruments be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, on behalf of citizens or residents of Australia, Canada, Japan, The United States or any other country, unless the company, at its discretion, avails itself of any exemption under applicable law.
Canaima Capital Lux SARL Contact Details:
Stefano Giuffra
[email protected]
Information Agent: D.F King Ltd.
Transaction Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/canaima
D.F King Ltd. Contact details:
[email protected].
SOURCE CANAIMA GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND PCC LIMITED
