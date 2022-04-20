Canal 22 Internacional Celebrates Earth Day with Special Programming

In the month dedicated to our planet, Mexico's cultural channel in the U.S. pays tribute to Mother Earth with special content to raise awareness among Spanish-speaking audiences

MIAMI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- THEMA America, a Canal+ group, along with Canal 22 Internacional, Mexico's cultural channel in the U.S., is celebrating Earth Day. During Earth week, the international feed of Canal 22 will air specially selected programming to raise awareness of the urgent problems related to climate change among the Spanish-speaking community in the United States.

"At Canal 22 Internacional, we take seriously all actions that can contribute to positively changing the habits and the history of our planet," said Orissa Castellanos, Executive Director of Canal 22 Internacional. "This month we have the opportunity to raise awareness among the Spanish-speaking audience with programming dedicated to Mother Nature. Now, it's time to act before it's too late, and to mobilize toward a more sustainable future, building a healthier home for people and wildlife."

As part of its Earth Day programming, Channel 22 Internacional presents: Documentary - 'Endgame 2050': Humanity's Last Chance Is Now. This documentary combines narrative fiction and interviews with renowned specialists, as well as evidence based on scientific studies, inviting the audience to reflect on the urgent importance of taking action and modifying habits and behavior. Produced and directed by Mexican researcher and filmmaker Sofia Pineda Ochoa and Robert Rapfogel, it features music and commentary by renowned musician and composer Moby. It will air on Wednesday, April 20 at 4:30 pm PT, 7:30 pm ET and will be repeated on Sunday, April 24 at 3:30 pm PT, 6:30 pm ET.

Docufiction - Humboldt en México: La Mirada del Explorador (Humboldt in Mexico: The Gaze of the Explorer). Latin America's most important explorer tells us about his journey through the lands of the New Spain in 1803, accompanied by his French partner Aimé Bonpland. His scientific research is as valid today as his writings, where he denounces exploitation and social inequality. In his travel diaries, he shows us the natural and human wealth found in colonial Mexico. From filmmaker Ana Cruz, this film includes the stellar performances of Alexander Holtmann, as in El Elegido, El Señor de los Cielos, Capadocia, and El Chema (The Chosen, Lord of the Skies, Capadocia, and Chema), among others, and of David Psalmon. Friday, April 22 at 4:30 pm PT, 7:30 pm ET.

Ecosystems - Produced and directed by Deyanira Almazán Medina, this film shows a series of scientific images of the planet's ecosystems from the Chema Tierra project. It will air throughout the day on Friday, April 22.

Friendly Planet - From the 20th to the 27th, Canal 22 Internacional will play a series of short animated stop motion films by director Adam Roland in rotation: "The Very Hungry Caterpillar, "Albatross – Fight for Survival," "Vortex," and "Your Planet." They promote the responsible use of non-renewable resources, share information about the care of the planet, and promote responsible human consumption of resources.

Thema America is responsible for the distribution and representation of Canal 22 Internacional in Spanish for the United States.

For more information on Channel 22 International's programming in the U.S. visit https://www.canal22.org.mx/internacional/., Facebook: Canal22International

About Thema America

THEMA, a Canal+ group company, is a leading distributor of thematic and multicultural content on all platforms for MVPDs (Multichannel Video Programming Distributors). It has a varied portfolio of more than 180 channels worldwide. THEMA's portfolio includes, among others, Kanal D Drama, in association with Kanal D International; MEZZO Live HD, and Canal+'s group channel offers Mexico's leading channels, Once Mexico and Canal 22 International, and the Dominican Republic's Telemicro Internacional, among others.

About Canal 22 Internacional:

Canal 22 Internacional is an arts and entertainment channel that brings the best of Mexico home to U.S. audiences. With a sophisticated on-air-image, the channel offers quality and creative programming that reminds Hispanic audiences of their deep roots and origins. With content ranging from award-winning documentaries, in-depth biographies, and popular Mexican movies, to original productions, including local news, Canal 22 Internacional is available through DirecTV (canal 446), Spectrum (canal 841), AT&T U-verse (canal 3022), Verizon Fios (canal 1646), Frontier (canal 1646), Grande Communications (canal 205), Wave Broadband (canal 518) and San Bruno Municipal Cable TV (canal 646), among others.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502858/Canal_22_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Thema America