Canal 22 Internacional Joins the Global Campaign "16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence"

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Canal 22 Internacional, Mexico's cultural channel in the U.S., announced that it has joined the United Nations (UN)-led global campaign against gender-based violence, "16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence." During the 16 days of activism (from November 25 to December 10), Canal 22 Internacional will sport an orange logo for its national and international programming, and on social networks. It will also present special programming to raise awareness about gender-based violence, a widespread evil among the Spanish-speaking community in the United States.

Orissa Castellanos, Executive Director of Canal 22 Internacional, said, "It is an honor for us to join the global campaign, "16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence." In addition to the orange logo that will accompany the campaign, we have curated the best content, with powerful messages that invite reflection. It is important to raise awareness about this global evil without delay and produce real change that puts an end to harassment, abuse, murder, and any kind of violence against a group of people who are often invisible and silenced."

The UNiTE by 2030 to End Violence Against Women campaign, created by the UN Secretary General, will run from now through 2030. It has set aside the "16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence," with the global theme "Paint the World Orange: Finance, Respond, Prevent, Collect Data!" This campaign aims to amplify the global call to action to bridge funding gaps, secure essential services for survivors of violence during the COVID-19 crisis, and focus on prevention and data collection to improve life-saving services for women and girls around the world.

The campaign is part of the efforts of UN Women, which among other initiatives, established well-defined actions and commitments to end violence against women at the Generation Equality Forum held in Mexico and France in 2021.

Canal 22 Internacional has created specially selected programming for this special campaign, on social networks, and on its international channel in the United States, which reaches 30 million Spanish speakers.

The special programming that Canal 22 Internacional has created for this campaign as follow:

"Ni una menos ni una sola" ("Not One Less, and None Alone"): A series that documents femicide in Mexico and the world and seeks to raise deep awareness of this phenomenon, while recognizing that it is a complex political, social, cultural, and structural issue that impacts and touches all areas of a person's life, from family and the relationships of couples, to education, the legal system, the media, and society itself. The series airs every Monday at 8:00 p.m. Pacific / 11:00p.m. Eastern.

"La ruta de la trata" ("The Route of Human Trafficking"): A documentary series that explores the path of human trafficking as a social phenomenon. It traces a historical map that focuses on Mexico's streets, roads, and back roads, analyzing a phenomenon that is illegal almost everywhere in world, but that is still legitimized amid silence and fear. It presents an unblinking look at this complex social phenomenon, which is the second most profitable illegal business in the world today. Every Friday at 9:30 p.m Pacific / 12:30 a.m. Eastern.

"Tejedora de destinos" ("Weaver of Destinies"): An animated documentary that focuses on Patricia, an indigenous Zapotec woman who is an artisan and weaver and became a mother at a very young age. It tells about the loss of her husband and son, the forced marriage that came afterward, and the difficult conditions she had to face to get ahead with her daughters at her side, becoming the weaver of her own destiny. Short film by filmmaker Yerid López Barrera. Premieres November 25 at 8:30 p.m Pacific / 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

"Esther sin H" ("Esther Without an H"): A portrait of the life of Ester Hernández Palacios, an academic at the Universidad Veracruzana, who suffered the murder of her daughter Irene in 2010. It documents in images the experiences she went through, from her daughter's disappearance and murder, to her life after this unfortunate event, to how she found in writing a form of healing. Directed by documentary filmmaker Alejandra Islas. Premieres November 25 at 8:50 p.m Pacific / 11:50 p.m. Eastern.

"MEXLA, La violencia no es normal. ¡Basta!" ("MEXLA, Violence Is Not Normal - Enough!") Hosted by Marcela Celorio, Mexico's Consul General in Los Angeles. The premiere episode highlights the social problems posed by domestic violence, the challenges to combat it, and the resources for victims. Sunday, November 28 at 8:00 p.m. Pacific /11:00 p.m. Eastern. Time.

Watch the trailer: La violencia no es normal: ¡Basta! (in Spanish).

Thema America is responsible for distribution and representation of Canal 22 Internacional in Spanish for the United States.

For more information on Canal 22 Internacional's programming, visit https://www.canal22.org.mx/internacional/., Facebook: Canal22Internacional.

About Thema America

THEMA, a Canal+ group company, is a leading distributor of thematic and multicultural content on all platforms for MVPDs (Multichannel Video Programming Distributors). It has a varied portfolio of more than 180 channels worldwide. THEMA's portfolio includes, among others, Kanal D Drama, in association with Kanal D International; MEZZO Live HD, and Canal+'s group channel offers Mexico's leading channels, Once Mexico and Canal 22 International, and the Dominican Republic's Telemicro Internacional, among others.

About Canal 22 Internacional:

Canal 22 Internacional is an arts and entertainment channel that brings the best of Mexico home to U.S. audiences. With a sophisticated on-air-image, the channel offers quality and creative programming that reminds Hispanic audiences of their deep roots and origins. With content ranging from award-winning documentaries, in-depth biographies, and popular Mexican movies, to original productions, including local news, Canal 22 Internacional is available through DirecTV (canal 446), Spectrum (canal 841), AT&T U-verse (canal 3022), Verizon Fios (canal 1646), Frontier (canal 1646), Grande Communications (canal 205), Wave Broadband (canal 518) and San Bruno Municipal Cable TV (canal 646), among others.

