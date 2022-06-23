Canal 22 International Brings the Best of Its Programming this Summer

The cultural channel of Mexico in the U.S. has prepared a special line-up with a variety of premieres and original productions for the months of July, August, and September

MIAMI, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- THEMA América, a Canal + company, announced today that Canal 22 Internacional, the cultural channel of Mexico in the United States will be airing a variety of premieres, and original productions, that represent the best artistic and cultural expressions of Mexico and Latin America, to connect with Mexicans, Mexican-Americans, and the entire Latino community in the United States.

"During these months we've selected excellent cultural programs that highlights the best of Latin America, I'm sure these original productions will resonate with the Hispanic audiences," said Orissa Castellanos, Director of Canal 22 Internacional. "In our Summer line-up there is something for everyone, starting with Sabores de mi Barrio (Taste of my Neighborhood) a series that rescues the culinary traditions and customs of Panama, from Argentina, "Ciencia a la carta" (Science to la carte) is an interesting series that fuses gastronomy and science. Additionally, we'll present nature documentaries such as Felinos de Costa Rica (Costa Rica's Felines) featuring Costa Rica's forests, and species, and we've also included special programming featuring our distinctive music."

Starting in July Canal 22 Internacional will present the best of its programming with a variety of premieres such as Cuerpos Migrantes (Migrating Bodies) - This series proposes the experience of a deep individual journey in each program; the revelation of a story that contains the very specific life-story of the migratory process of each person. Sundays at 8:00 p.m. PT, 11:00 p.m. ET. Sabores de mi Barrio (Taste of my Neighborhood) - This series rescues the culinary traditions and customs of Panama. Mondays at 2:30 p.m. PT, 5:30 p.m. ET. Trazos de Libertad (Trails of Freedom) - An audiovisual project that consists of a series of artistic expression workshops, the elaboration of a participatory mural, and a social documentary. Friday, July 29th at 4:00 p.m. PT, 7:00 p.m. ET. Una fiesta en Liberia (A Party in Liberia) - Liberia, Guanacaste, was described by the Spanish conquistadors as Mohammed's Paradise, due to its natural beauty. There, more than 300 years ago, the tradition of the "Tope de Toros" (Central American Bullfighting) was born and today the city has been declared by the government of the Republic of Costa Rica as a cultural heritage. Sunday, July 31st at 8:30 p.m. PT, 11:30 p.m. ET. ¿Sabías qué? (Guess What?) -- A series of 21 capsules with topics as diverse as geography, agriculture, history, full of interesting and sometimes rare topics that will capture the attention of children and adults at the same time. Tuesdays, at 2:00 p.m. PT, 5:00 p.m. ET. México, Crea e Inventa (Mexico Creates and Invents) from ancestral inventions, mathematical discoveries or current scientific advances, this documentary series recounts Mexico's contributions to the well-being and knowledge of humanity. Sundays at 6:30 p.m. PT, 9:30 p.m. ET.

For the month of August Canal 22 Internacional has prepared a special programming line-up that includes the original production Antes del cine (Before the Cinema) - An interesting history of the cinema. Mondays at 8:30 p.m. PT, 11:30 p.m. ET. Other programming includes several premieres such as: Ciencia a la carta (Science to la carte) - A series that fuses gastronomy and science, through the preparation of different recipes, the scientific side of cooking is discovered. Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m. PT, 5:30 p.m. ET. Lo que somos (What we are) - In thirteen thematic episodes, this documentary series portrays social collectives that give life and identity to Mexico City and that, among cyclists, dancers, art collectors or drags, to mention a few, are a representative sample of its diversity. Fridays at 8:00 p.m. PT, 11:00 p.m. ET. Generación impulse (Impulse Generation) - Based on interviews with students, professionals or scholars, this series seeks to disseminate the latest news on scientific and technological work developed in Mexico. Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. PT, 7:30 p.m. ET. Felinos de Costa Rica – (Costa Rica's Felines) In the forests of Costa Rica, different species of felines dwell. This documentary delves into the behaviors and general characteristics of the three largest species of the animals that inhabit this country: manigordos or oceltot, cougars, and jaguars. Sunday, August 21st at 8:30 pm PT, 11:30 pm ET.

In September Canal 22 Internacional will present two original productions: Compositoras Mexicanas (Mexican Composers) - A concert that seeks to recognize, highlight and disseminate the creative inspiration of women in Mexico's musical environment. Thursday, September 15th at 8:30 p.m. PT, 11:30 p.m. ET. And Jazz en los portales (Jazz in the Porches) - Portals or porches located in Benito Juárez's district, is one of the most popular neighborhoods in Mexico City and the place where singer Óscar Chávez and the writer Carlos Monsiváis were born. Today, the city is a reference for jazz's lovers. Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. PT, 10:00 p.m. ET. And the premieres for September are: Con Oficio y Beneficio (With a Job and Benefits) "A series that features the nature of work, the history behind each job, and what involves inheriting a trait or skills from parents or grandparents. Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. PT, 11:30 p.m. ET. On the other hand, Matar a un río (To Kill a River) The history behind the impressive Chirripó River in southern Costa Rica. Sunday, September 21st at 8:30 p.m. PT, 11:30 p.m. ET.

Thema América is in charge of distributing and representing Channel 22 Internacional in Spanish in the United States.

For more information on Canal 22 Internacional programming, visit www.canal22internacional.org.mx., Facebook: Canal22Internacional.

About Thema America

THEMA, a Canal+ group company, is a leading distributor of thematic and multicultural content on all platforms for MVPDs (Multichannel Video Programming Distributors). It has a varied portfolio of more than 180 channels worldwide. THEMA's portfolio includes, among others, Kanal D Drama, in association with Kanal D International; MEZZO Live HD, and Canal+'s group channel offers Mexico's leading channels, Once Mexico and Canal 22 International, and the Dominican Republic's Telemicro Internacional, among others.

About Canal 22 Internacional:

Canal 22 Internacional is an arts and entertainment channel that brings the best of Mexico home to U.S. audiences. With a sophisticated on-air-image, the channel offers quality and creative programming that reminds Hispanic audiences of their deep roots and origins. With content ranging from award-winning documentaries, in-depth biographies, and popular Mexican movies, to original productions, including local news, Canal 22 Internacional is available through DirecTV (canal 446), Spectrum (canal 841), AT&T U-verse (canal 3022), Verizon Fios (canal 1646), Frontier (canal 1646), Grande Communications (canal 205), Wave Broadband (canal 518) and San Bruno Municipal Cable TV (canal 646), among others.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502858/Canal_22_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Thema America