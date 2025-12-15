Canal Insurance Company Announces New Chief Underwriting Officer

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canal Insurance Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Grimm as our new Chief Underwriting Officer, effective Monday, December 15, 2025. Matt brings more than 30 years of diverse experience in the property and casualty industry, with a proven track record in leadership, underwriting profitability, and organizational transformation.

Matt Grimm Headshot

Throughout his career, Matt has held senior leadership roles at Integrated Specialty Coverages, Greenwich Transportation Underwriters, and Vanliner Insurance Company. Earlier, he served in technical and management positions with National Interstate Insurance Company and Great West Casualty Company, where he developed deep expertise in underwriting, claims, and transportation risk management. Matt began his professional journey as a defense attorney, representing insurers and insureds in complex claims and coverage disputes.

A graduate of The Ohio State University, Matt earned his Juris Doctor from Cleveland State University. He is an active contributor to national industry associations, including the Transportation Lawyers Association, Transportation Logistics Council, and the American Trucking Association.

Quote from CEO:

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt our executive team," said Paul Brocklebank, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Canal Financial Group. "His exceptional track record and industry insights will be invaluable as we strengthen our underwriting capabilities and expand our market presence."

About Canal Insurance Company: Rated A- by A.M. Best, Canal Insurance Company has specialized in providing insurance to commercial trucking and specialty transportation insured through selected professional agents for more than 85 years. Visit canalinsurance.com for other news and information.

SOURCE Canal Insurance Company