Canal Insurance Company Announces Retirement of John Rzepinski and Appointment of Matt Bell as Chief Financial Officer

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canal Insurance Company has announced the planned retirement of its Chief Financial Officer, John Rzepinski, following six years of service to the organization. The Company also confirmed the promotion of Matt Bell to VP, Chief Financial Officer.

Matt Bell

"John has been a valued member of our leadership team providing critical perspective, fiscal discipline, and financial controls to our organization during his tenure " said Paul Brocklebank, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canal Insurance Company. "We appreciate his contributions over the past six years and thank him for his service and commitment to the organization."

Matt assumes the role following a thoughtful and well-planned transition. Over the past several years, John and Matt have worked closely together to ensure continuity and a seamless transfer of responsibilities.

"Matt has earned the confidence of our leadership team through his performance, expertise, and strong understanding of our business," added Paul Brocklebank. "His partnership with John has positioned Matt well to step into this role."

Matt joined Canal Insurance Company in July 2013 and has served in roles of increasing responsibility within the Finance department. He brings more than twenty years of insurance industry experience, including prior positions in insurance operations and accounting at IBM and Pioneer Investments.

Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Financial Management from Bob Jones University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in South Carolina and holds the Fellow, Life Management Institute (FLMI) designation from LOMA/LIMRA. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the South Carolina Association of CPAs (SCACPA), and the Upstate CFO Council. He also serves as an at-large board member for the Insurance Accounting and Systems Association (IASA) Carolinas Chapter.

About Canal Insurance Company: Rated A- by A.M. Best, Canal Insurance Company has specialized in providing insurance to commercial trucking and specialty transportation insured through selected professional agents for more than 85 years. Visit canalinsurance.com for other news and information.

SOURCE Canal Insurance Company