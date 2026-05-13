Canal Financial Group Appoints Investment Management Leader Michael A. Forrester to Board of Directors

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canal Financial Group announced today the appointment of Michael A. Forrester to its Board of Directors, bringing more than three decades of leadership experience in investment management, governance, and institutional growth to the organization.

Forrester is a senior investment management executive with over 30 years of industry experience and more than 20 years of service on corporate and mutual fund boards, including longstanding trustee roles with TIAA‑CREF Funds and Nuveen Funds. His background spans executive leadership, fiduciary oversight, product development, corporate strategy and the scaling of complex, multi‑billion‑dollar investment platforms.

"Canal Financial Group is committed to thoughtful oversight and long‑term value creation," said Paul Brocklebank, Chairman & CEO of Canal Financial Group. "Mike's deep understanding of investment management, risk, and board governance makes him a strong addition to our Board as we continue to steward the company for generations to come."

Forrester previously served as Chief Executive Officer (2014–2021) and Chief Operating Officer (2007–2013) of Copper Rock Capital Partners, a $7+ billion investment management boutique based in Boston. During his tenure, he led all aspects of firm operations, including business strategy, finance, human resources, compliance, risk management, and systems infrastructure. He also executed key growth initiatives, including the successful lift‑out of a global equity investment team and the launch of multiple new investment strategies.

In addition to his executive leadership experience, Forrester has maintained a strong commitment to fiduciary governance. He was recruited as an Independent Trustee of the TIAA‑CREF Funds Board beginning in 2007, serving through 2023, and currently serves as a director on the Nuveen Funds board, as well as an independent director on the board of directors for Aflac Incorporated. Across these roles, he has contributed on Investment, Audit, Operations, Product, and Governance committees, supporting disciplined oversight and shareholder accountability.

Forrester holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting from Washington and Lee University, and has completed executive education programs at Harvard, Princeton, Wharton, and the Center for Creative Leadership.

Canal Financial Group is a holding company based in Greenville, South Carolina, focused on long‑term growth, innovation, and value creation for all stakeholders. The company provides strategic oversight and capital support to its operating businesses, including Canal Insurance Company, a leading provider of commercial transportation insurance.

SOURCE Canal Insurance Company