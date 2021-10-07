Canalside Inn Brings Awareness To Adopt-A-(Shelter) Dog Month By Supporting Delaware Humane Association

Throughout the month of October, the Canalside Inn will be collecting donations of pet beds and blankets, toys, wet and dry food, and cleaning supplies among other items that can be found on the DHA donations and wish list page. The drive will take place at the inn's property located at 34 6 th Street, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. All contributions made to the supply drive will directly benefit the Rehoboth DHA.

The doggie supply drive will celebrate the achievement of their mission to provide an extra cushion of care for adoptable animals in their local shelter, Canalside Inn will be hosting a virtual pet adoption at the end of the month. Their goal being to support local shelters, promote the adoption of animals in shelters, and to give more dogs a loving home, just like they did for Sky. Canalside Inn encourages community members to champion this cause and spread the love this October by donating to their local shelters or rescuing a pet in need of a forever home.

Visit the official Canalside Inn Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter @thecanalsideinn to find out more about these events and join their mission to support local shelters and shelter animals.

About Canalside Inn: The Canalside Inn of Rehoboth Beach, DE, is a pet-friendly boutique hotel owned and run by Bryan Deptula, PHD and Kristen Deptula, having over 20 years of hospitality experience and adoration for travel, well-being practice, and the town of Rehoboth. These values are represented through upgraded experiences, special packages, the Swag Store, and events that serve both the community and visitors. For more information, visit https://thecanalsideinn.com or email [email protected] and follow @thecanalsideinn on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Kristen Deptula

[email protected]

302-226-2006

SOURCE Canalside Inn

Related Links

https://thecanalsideinn.com

