Canalside Inn is Dog Friendly at the Nation's Summer Capitol Rehoboth Beach, DE

Guests that bring their furry companions are greeted with a "Welcome Package" containing a dog bowl, dog towel, stain-resistant sheets, and treats in the lobby. They also have access to the outdoor leashes, designated outdoor shower, and plenty of waste cans and bags on property. If a guest chooses to venture solo throughout their stay, they can add on a Dog Walking Package. This package includes lots of love, treats, and 20–40-minute walks alongside our staff. There are also dog crates available upon request.

The Canalside Inn principle of being pet-friendly goes as far as waiving the pet charge for retired military dogs and police canines. Other conveniences include permitting up to two dogs for a stay, minimizing the likelihood of one getting left behind. Novelties that make the Canalside Inn further stand out is the Annual Canine Wall of Fame Instagram Contest featuring photos of dogs that have stayed at the inn.

The Canalside Inn hosts events like Yappy Hour as an opportunity for owners to bond with their pets and enjoy the company of Rehoboth beachgoers. The Howlween Doggie Photo Shoot at Canalside Inn is an event during the Sea Witch® Festival (Oct. 29-31, 2021). This Halloween event is an excuse to highlight your K-9's festive outfits paired with professional photography benefiting the Delaware Humane Assocation. The Canalside Inn's value for companionship and comfort is palpable through its pet-friendly accommodations and counting.

About Canalside Inn: The Canalside Inn of Rehoboth Beach, DE, is a pet-friendly boutique hotel owned and run by Bryan Deptula, PHD and Kristen Deptula, having over 20 years of hospitality experience and adoration for travel, well-being practice, and the town of Rehoboth. These values are represented through retreat offerings, special packages, the Swag Store, and events that serve both the community and visitors. For more information, visit https://thecanalsideinn.com or email [email protected] and follow @thecanalsideinn on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Kristen Deptula

302-226-2006

[email protected]

SOURCE Canalside Inn

Related Links

https://thecanalsideinn.com

