Canalside Inn Raises Boutique Hotel Standards To New Heights

Our modern-day approach of online check-in provides guests with a safe and trouble-free experience. There are 13 rooms and suites to choose from, including an ADA-accessible room and pet-friendly option. Our pet-friendly rooms include amenities such as dog crates (upon request), treats, darker sheets to avoid stains, dog towels, an outdoor shower, outdoor leashes, and waste cans and bags on the property. Guests can regularly enjoy our spa-like bathroom amenities, bike rentals, pool and jacuzzi, balcony, terrycloth robes, and more. Such provisions separate us from competitors as we are one of the only Inns in Rehoboth that provide a relaxed experience for both people and pets.

Our boutique property endows a beautiful space to reserve for weddings or bachelorette parties. Our retreats promote personal and professional growth. For a light-hearted endeavor, the Craft Beer and Breweries Retreat is packed with beer tours and live entertainment. Our Balanced Well-Being Retreat provides a rejuvenating, wellness restoring five-day experience. Bring a loved one to our Couples Retreat and indulge in the romantic rendezvous package along with couples' workshops that reinstall connectedness. Affirming our pet-friendly values, we organize a Doggie Ball and Gala, Howlween Doggie Shoot, and Yappy Hours.

While we are itching to host events again being at the tail-end of the pandemic, we stand firm with prioritizing our guest's travel safety and comfort. We have social distancing, keyless entry, virtual assistance, "leave at my door" protocol, and enhanced cleaning measures instilled for the foreseeable future. We are pleased with how the Inn has adapted to new COVID-19 standards, while still exceeding customer satisfaction.

About Canalside Inn: The Canalside Inn of Rehoboth Beach, DE, is a pet-friendly boutique hotel owned and run by Bryan Deptula, PHD and Kristen Deptula, having over 20 years of hospitality experience and adoration for travel, well-being practice, and the town of Rehoboth. These values are represented through retreat offerings, special packages, the Swag Store, and events that serve both the community and visitors. For more information, visit https://thecanalsideinn.com or email [email protected] and follow @thecanalsideinn on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Contact: Kristen Deptula, [email protected]

