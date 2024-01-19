CANAMERICAN STONE SPREADER AND GRAVEL CONVEYORS INC. ENTER INTO STRATEGIC AGREEMENT TO EXPAND DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

News provided by

CanAmerican Stone Spreader Ltd.

19 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

ST. CATHARINES, ON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - We are pleased to announce that CanAmerican Stone Spreader and Gravel Conveyors Inc. (GCI) have entered into a strategic agreement to expand distribution in the United States. GCI will be a distributor and service center for all CanAmerican stone spreader products in the United States.

"Partnering with GCI will not only help us grow our customer base in the United States, but also provide our existing ones with exceptional customer service. GCI was the perfect choice to help aid with this expansion." – Ryan Sinke, CEO, CanAmerican.

Continue Reading
CanAmerican stone spreader in action. (CNW Group/CanAmerican Stone Spreader Ltd.)
CanAmerican stone spreader in action. (CNW Group/CanAmerican Stone Spreader Ltd.)

This partnership will continue to position CanAmerican as a leader in the North American stone spreader sector.

"We are confident that our partnership with CanAmerican will provide our customers with an outstanding quality and innovative product. CanAmerican has proven themselves as a leader in the Canadian market and we are excited to help them expand further into the United States." – Travis Pettijohn, CEO, GCI.

In the dynamic landscape of construction and material delivery, the stone spreader market stands as a testament to innovation and efficiency. As demands for precision, speed, and cost-effectiveness continue to shape the industry, the stone spreader market has emerged as a crucial player. These specialized machines, designed to accurately and swiftly place materials like stones, aggregates, and soil, have revolutionized the traditional methods of material distribution.

To see CanAmerican stone spreaders in action click here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZevMY_L15t0

About CanAmerican Stone Spreader:

CanAmerican Stone Spreader is a family run manufacturer creating durable and reliable trucking equipment for over 40+ years, with a state-of-the art facility located in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada. CanAmerican provides a variety of industry leading products from custom-built proprietary stone spreaders to lift axles, roll-offs, dump bodies and more.

More information: http://www.stonespreader.com

About GCI:

GCI Slingers and Gravel Conveyors, based in Indiana, manufactures and installs slinger bodies for dump trucks, along with running a fleet of trucks for gravel delivery. Founded in 1989, GCI is a long-standing and innovative company that offers their customers a wide range of services and know-how in the slinger industry.

More information: http://www.gravelconveyors.com

SOURCE CanAmerican Stone Spreader Ltd.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.