Canapi Ventures Welcomes Tom Davis As New General Partner

Former Morgan Stanley, General Atlantic & Centana Growth Partners investor will identify growth-stage opportunities and lead the firm's Bay Area office

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canapi Ventures, the fintech venture capital fund investing in early to growth stage financial services companies, today announced that Tom Davis has joined the company as a General Partner focused on leading growth stage equity investments. Davis will open Canapi's office in San Francisco and join the firm's investment committee.

Davis joins Canapi with close to two decades of experience in the financial services space, having worked with growth stage companies throughout his career at Morgan Stanley, General Atlantic, and Centana Growth Partners. Most recently, as a Partner at Centana, Davis served on the board of True Link Financial, and as a board observer of Ease (acquired by Employee Navigator), and Sentieo (acquired by AlphaSense). Prior to Centana, Davis spent nine years at General Atlantic, in both their New York and Palo Alto offices, where he focused on investments in both the financial services and technology sectors.

"Tom's unique background of investing through various cycles in traditional banking and financial technology companies has positioned him to understand the nuances of both regulated entities and high-growth companies," said Gene Ludwig, Managing Partner at Canapi Ventures. "Tom's strong network and reputation in the Bay Area technology community will make him a tremendous asset to our team."

Davis began his career in the Investment Banking Division of Morgan Stanley in New York, where he worked with clients in the commercial banking, asset management, and specialty finance sectors.

"Tom is the ideal fit for Canapi's multistage platform and overall growth investing efforts," said Walker Forehand, President and General Partner of Canapi Ventures. "In Tom we are getting not only a great investor but also a proven leader whose thoughtful, diligent and humble approach aligns with Canapi's core values."

As General Partner, Davis will lead Canapi's Bay Area operations and provide in-person engagement and connectivity with the firm's portfolio companies based on the West Coast.

"I have long been impressed by the team at Canapi given their unique operating and investing experience," said Davis. "Canapi's distinctive LP base, which includes over 70 financial institutions, helps the firm to connect entrepreneurs with the key decision makers at many of the largest financial institutions in the world. I look forward to working alongside such a talented team of industry veterans and an inspiring group of portfolio companies."

Davis is involved in several non-profit organizations in the Bay Area, including the San Francisco Day School, where he served on the Board of Trustees from 2012-2018 and is an annual participant in the Pan-Mass Challenge benefitting the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Davis holds a BA in government and legal studies from Bowdoin College and an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

About Canapi Ventures

Canapi is a financial technology venture platform investing in early to growth-stage companies offering disruptive alternatives to outdated business models and technologies. Backed by the Canapi Alliance – a network of nearly 70 of the leading financial institutions across the United States – Canapi's partners have decades of hands-on experience in financial services. Bringing unmatched sector experience and best-in-class sector knowledge, connections, and credibility, Canapi is positioned to help founders win.

