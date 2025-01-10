Canary Cure's Game-Changing Obesity Therapy Burns Fat and Protects Muscle

Novel siRNA Therapeutic Demonstrates Significant Fat Loss and Remarkable Lean Body Mass Preservation, and Promises Superior Adherence

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Canary Cure Therapeutics, a pioneer in next-generation RNA therapeutics development, today announced breakthrough preclinical results for its lead candidate CCT-217, addressing two critical challenges in current obesity treatments: muscle mass loss and poor medication adherence.

Recent studies have highlighted significant challenges with current GLP-1 receptor agonist therapies, with up to 40% of Type 2 diabetes patients discontinuing treatment within the first year (JAMA, 2024). High discontinuation rates are largely attributed to the burden of weekly injections and side effects affecting up to 85% of patients.

CCT-217 represents a paradigm shift in obesity treatment through its revolutionary approach.

Breakthrough Preclinical Results:

26-34% total weight loss achieved through selective fat mass reduction in just 20 days

Significant preservation and 25% increase in lean body mass composition compared to controls

43.5% reduction in overall fat mass, including substantial decreases in metabolically harmful visceral fat

Rapid onset of action with continued efficacy without reaching a plateau

Key Advantages Over Current Therapies:

Twice-yearly dosing regimen versus weekly injections, dramatically improving treatment adherence

Targeted subcutaneous tissue action with no systemic circulation, minimizing side effects

Novel mechanism of action creating metabolically protective brown adipose tissue

Potential cardiovascular benefits independent of weight loss, unlike GLP-1RAs which require 60+ weeks of significant weight loss

"CCT-217's unique dual-mechanism approach represents a fundamental advancement in obesity treatment," said Raj Reddy, CEO of Canary Cure. "While current therapies often result in significant muscle loss - up to 40% of total weight loss - our technology selectively targets fat tissue while protecting and enhancing lean muscle mass, a critical factor for long-term metabolic health."

The company's proprietary technology leverages RNA interference (RNAi) to silence two key genes involved in fat storage and metabolism: CB1R and ZFP423. This dual-targeting approach promotes the conversion of white fat to metabolically active brown fat, increasing energy expenditure without affecting the central nervous system.

Professor Lawrence Kazak of McGill University and Canada Research Chair in Adipocyte Biology, a renowned expert in the field of obesity and metabolic health and a member of Canary Cure's Scientific Advisory Board, commented, "Obesity is a complex disease with considerable health implications. There is a significant unmet need for safe and effective treatments that treats the root causes of the disease. Novel therapies like CCT-217 which focus on harnessing the body's natural fat-burning capacity offer a promising new approach to not just managing weight, but truly modifying the course of obesity and its associated metabolic complications."

Additional Clinical Benefits:

Improved liver health markers without direct liver exposure

Enhanced glucose control and insulin sensitivity

Reduced inflammatory markers

No observed hyperthermia risk

Tissue-specific action with no detected activity in brain or liver

Study report can be found at https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.12.30.630715v1. The company plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application by Q3 2025 and begin Phase 1 clinical trials in 2026.

About Canary Cure

Canary Cure, a biotechnology company, is developing revolutionary RNA therapeutics targeting obesity and metabolic disorders. The company's proprietary siRNA technology platform enables precise gene silencing to address the root causes of metabolic dysfunction. Backed by a team of world-renowned scientists and experienced biotech entrepreneurs, Canary Cure is pioneering the next generation of obesity therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Canary Cure's expectations, plans and prospects. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

