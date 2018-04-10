Canary Health® Assists New Mexicans With Chronic Health Conditions, Like Diabetes

David Archuleta, Executive Director at NMRHCA stated, "Offering BCBH helps advance our mission and we are pleased to hear the encouraging stories of people taking more control of their health. We're thankful for the collaboration with Canary Health, and for the support of our health plan partners making this program a success."

Preliminary results of the program report of NMRHCA members who participated in BCBH, 79% were more confident that they could manage their chronic condition(s), 82% felt that BCBH was easy to use and easy to understand, and most would recommend BCBH to a friend or loved one.

Cecilia Sena, a participant in BCBH and a member of NMRHCA, describes her experience as, "When you retire you realize how active you were before retirement because your pain becomes more evident. Better Choices, Better Health and the program's facilitators helped me learn to cope, get active, and stay healthy."

Currently the statewide collaboration rolling out BCBH includes the NMRHCA, Presbyterian Health Plan, Humana, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico, and True Health New Mexico.

Adam Kaufman PhD, CEO, Canary Health shared, "Impacting health requires innovative collaborations. To have a multi-level partnership from the state, public employers and carriers all working together with the common goal of assisting participants with chronic conditions is unprecedented." He added, "Past published studies have shown that patients with type 2 diabetes had a decreased A1C of 1.27% at 12 months when their initial A1C was greater than 9%, and had reduced incidence of depression by 27%."

Kaufman will be presenting at the upcoming Interagency Benefits Advisory Committee (IBAC) held in Albuquerque on Wednesday, April 11th, where he will share results from the recent NMRHCA collaboration. The NMRHCA is one of four entities comprising the IBAC (the Risk Management Division, Retiree Health Care Authority, Public School Insurance Authority, and Albuquerque Public Schools).

NMRHCA members can enroll in the BCBH program by going to https://enroll-nmrhca.selfmanage.org/. For more information about Canary Health's BCBH program, visit www.canaryhealth.com/bcbh.

