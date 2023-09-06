Canary in a Coal Mine, a Groundbreaking Podcast by YellowBird, Explores Safety and Risk Industry

PHOENIX, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YellowBird, an EHS and Risk Management platform that seamlessly connects skilled workers to safety and risk jobs, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated podcast series, Canary in a Coal Mine. The podcast is available for streaming on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Canary in a Coal Mine Podcast Logo
Canary in a Coal Mine is poised to become a game-changer in the podcasting realm, with the goal to facilitate discussions on safety practices across various industries, diving deep into the safety industry across a multitude of sectors. Each episode will feature insightful conversations with industry experts, YellowBird partners, thought leaders and EHS professionals who have first-hand experience navigating safety challenges.

As an increasing number of industries face the need to enhance safety measures, Canary in a Coal Mine presents an invaluable resource for both individuals working within these sectors and beyond. The podcast will explore safety practices in areas such as manufacturing, construction, energy, transportation, and other high-risk industries, sharing stories about potential hazards and hearing about effective strategies to mitigate risks.

YellowBird's CEO and Founder Michael Zalle, expressed his excitement about the podcast's launch, stating, "Safety is paramount in any industry, and we believe that knowledge and awareness play a pivotal role in creating a safer working environment. 'Canary in a Coal Mine' aims to bridge the information gap by delivering engaging conversations, expert insights, and practical tips to our listeners. Our goal is to create awareness of the exceptional efforts that go into building safety cultures that are vital and often challenging to manage."

To stay up to date with the latest news and episode releases, listeners are encouraged to tune in to your preferred podcast platform. With a commitment to delivering high-quality content, YellowBird guarantees a captivating and informative listening experience that will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on safety practices across industries.

About YellowBird:

YellowBird is an EHS and Risk Management platform that seamlessly connects skilled workers to both short- and long-term jobs whenever needed, removing all barriers between work and your employees returning safely home. By solving hiring inefficiencies and reducing complexity around programs at scale, YellowBird is revolutionizing the way that safety solutions and risk management shape your business. For more information, visit goyellowbird.com

