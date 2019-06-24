Canary Partners with CANABC to Provide Consulting and Distribution Services to Micro Cannabis License Applicants

NORFOLK COUNTY, ON, Jun 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Target Group Inc. (OTCQB: CBDY) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Canary Rx Inc. ("Canary") has entered into a strategic alliance agreement with CANABC Services Ltd. ('CANABC') to provide consulting and distribution services to Micro License applicants.

CANABC is a medical and regulatory consulting firm that has assisted more than 8,000 patients to obtain medical cannabis documents from Health Canada. Based in Kelowna, British Columbia, the company's consultants have worked with patients across Canada since 2007. With support from Canary, CANABC will now offer a comprehensive suite of consulting services to assist Micro Cultivation, Processing and Nursery applicants to obtain a license under the Cannabis Act.

"Over the years, CANABC has met with hundreds of medical growers, many of which now wish to obtain Micro Licenses, yet don't feel equipped to navigate Health Canada's complex regulatory environment. We want to support these growers to get licensed, and stay licensed", said Lawrence Bintner, President & CEO of CANABC.

Micro License applicants, often referred to as 'craft' growers, face many obstacles as they attempt to prepare a compliant facility and processes, obtain a license from Health Canada, and meet the ongoing regulatory compliance requirements. In contrast to traditional consulting firms, CANABC will provide fully-customized Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Good Production Practices (GPPs) prepared by a Quality Assurance Specialist, and assist Micro's with ongoing compliance once licensed. Additionally, Canary will offer distribution services to Micro Cultivators that are restricted to selling cannabis to Licensed Producers under the current regulations.

"Canary understands that individuals and companies seeking Micro Licenses are often highly skilled and experienced growers. Everyone deserves an opportunity to participate in the cannabis industry, and we want to support Canadian growers in their efforts to become licensed", said Jake Weinstein, Co-Founder & COO at Canary. "Consumers will benefit from the quality and diversity that craft growers can offer".

About CANABC Services

CANABC Services Ltd. ('CANABC') is a Canadian medical and Micro Licensing firm based in Kelowna, British Columbia. Since 2007, the company's consultants have provided medical licensing services for patients exploring cannabis as a treatment option. CANABC is expanding its services to include full-spectrum consulting to assist cannabis entrepreneurs to obtain Micro (craft) Licenses from Health Canada.

www.canabc.com

About Canary Rx Inc.

Canary Rx Inc. ("Canary") is in the final stages of obtaining a license to cultivate under the Cannabis Act. Situated in Ontario's Garden, Norfolk County, Canary lies nestled amongst the shores of Lake Erie in a vibrant, agricultural community. Our 44,000 sq. ft. facility is engineered to meet strict quality standards and equipped with the latest environmental control technology. The production space includes eight separate flower rooms, projected to produce 3,600kg cannabis per year. Canary's talented team will cultivate premium, organic cannabis, while aligning with distinguished, veteran brands to bring the highest quality product to market. www.canaryrx.com

About Target Group Inc.

Target Group Inc. ("Target Group" or the "Company") is a progressive, diversified, and vertically integrated cannabis acquisition company. Target Group is curating an iconic brand portfolio, leveraging product diversification, innovation, and operational expertise to solidify long-term growth and stability. The Company owns and operates Canary Rx Inc, a final-stage Canadian cannabis license applicant, and CannaKorp, makers of the pod-based Wisp™ Vapor technology. Target Group is expanding its global operations to build an international network of manufacturing, distribution, production, and sales operations.

www.targetgroupinc.ca

