Canary Speech Brings Canary Ambient™ to the Zoom App Marketplace, Putting Real-Time Vocal Biomarker Insights Into Every Telehealth Visit

AI-powered voice analysis is now available to clinicians directly inside Zoom, transforming routine telehealth conversations into early signals for behavioral and cognitive health

PROVO, Utah, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Speech, a global leader in AI-powered vocal biomarker technology, today announced that Canary Ambient™ is now available on the Zoom App Marketplace. With this integration, clinicians using Zoom Meetings for telehealth can activate Canary Ambient™ during patient visits to surface real-time, objective insights into behavioral and cognitive health, without disrupting the clinical conversation.

The launch makes Canary Ambient™ broadly accessible to the millions of providers who already rely on Zoom to deliver virtual care. Utilizing Zoom Realtime Media Streams, Canary can be directly embedded into the telehealth workflow clinicians use every day.

"Voice carries an incredible amount of information about a person's health, but it hasn't traditionally been used as part of routine care," said Henry O'Connell, co-founder and CEO of Canary Speech. "Bringing Canary Ambient™ to the Zoom App Marketplace puts a new kind of vital sign directly into the hands of clinicians, right inside the platform where they're already meeting their patients. It's a major step toward making voice-based clinical decision support a standard part of every virtual visit."

Canary Ambient™ analyzes more than 2,500 speech features in real time to detect acoustic and linguistic patterns associated with stress, depression, mood, anxiety, and neurodegenerative changes often before traditional clinical standards or noticeable symptoms. Embedded in a Zoom telehealth call, it provides providers with objective signals, helping clinicians move past "I'm fine" patient responses to uncover real risks.

"Healthcare organizations want solutions that fit naturally into the workflows they already use," said Brendan Ittelson, Chief Ecosystem Officer at Zoom. "By making Canary Ambient available in the Zoom App Marketplace, providers can more easily extend their telehealth experience with real-time voice-based insights that support more informed conversations and help surface meaningful signals during virtual care."

Telehealth has become a primary access point for behavioral and cognitive care, but virtual visits often miss the subtle vocal and linguistic cues that can signal emerging health concerns. By making Canary Ambient™ available through the Zoom App Marketplace, Canary Speech is enabling those signals to be captured automatically, turning routine conversations into early indicators of risk, resilience, and recovery.

The integration is available now to any clinician on Zoom. Providers can discover and install Canary Ambient™ from the Zoom App Marketplace at https://marketplace.zoom.us/apps/R-pHChqxSCaR_jnxQTUnZg.

About Canary Speech

Canary Speech is a Utah-based, AI-powered voice biomarker health tech company, utilizing patented real-time vocal analysis to screen for mental health and neurological disorders. Canary's technology swiftly captures and analyzes speech data, detecting behavioral and cognitive changes — including signs of anxiety, depression, and dementia — often before traditional clinical standards or noticeable symptoms. Canary Ambient™ is an API-first solution for real-time voice analysis in healthcare and contact centers. This clinical decision support software provides actionable insights from patient-clinician conversations by tracking speech patterns for real-time assessments of cognitive and behavioral health conditions. Canary Speech advances speech and language applications across health systems, payers, and pharmaceutical markets.

Press Contact

Name Email Caitlyn Brooksby [email protected]

Website: www.canaryspeech.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors.

SOURCE Canary Speech