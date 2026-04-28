Canary Speech Introduces Free Voice-Based Check-In for Consumers to Help Identify Early Signs of Mental Health Decline

As gaps in early detection persist, a 45-second voice analysis offers a new way to identify signals of stress, anxiety, and depression during Mental Health Awareness Month

PROVO, Utah, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Speech, a leader in vocal biomarker technology, is introducing a free, voice-based check-in designed to help individuals better understand their mental well-being and identify potential early signs of stress, anxiety, and depression. The 45-second check-in offers a quick, private way for individuals to assess their mental well-being and identify potential early signals. Available at no cost through Mental Health Awareness Month, the tool can also be shared to encourage broader awareness and participation.

Mental health challenges affect a significant portion of the population, yet many cases still go unrecognized or untreated due to a lack of early detection. Nearly one in five U.S. adults lives with a mental illness each year, and only about half receive treatment, according to the National Institute of Mental Health, underscoring a persistent gap between need and care.

Subtle changes in speech patterns, tone, and cadence can reflect underlying mental health conditions, but these signals are frequently missed in everyday life. Canary Speech's technology analyzes vocal characteristics using artificial intelligence to detect indicators associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. By translating voice data into measurable insights, the platform offers a new way to recognize changes that individuals may not be aware of.

"Too often, people don't recognize changes in their mental health until symptoms begin to interfere with daily life," said Henry O'Connell, CEO of Canary Speech. "Voice offers a natural, objective signal that can help identify those changes earlier. By making that insight accessible in a simple way, we can help more people take action sooner."

This initiative reflects a broader shift toward proactive mental health monitoring, where early detection and ongoing awareness play a more central role in care. While voice-based analysis is not a replacement for clinical diagnosis, it can serve as an initial signal that prompts individuals to seek further evaluation and support. As conversations around mental health continue to evolve, Canary Speech aims to help close the gap between experiencing symptoms and recognizing them. By making these signals more visible and accessible, the company seeks to empower individuals to take a more active role in their mental health.

To learn more about Canary Speech, visit www.canaryspeech.com.

About Canary Speech

Canary Speech is a Utah-based, AI-powered voice biomarker health tech company, utilizing patented real-time vocal analysis to screen for mental health and neurological disorders. Canary's technology swiftly captures and analyzes speech data, detecting behavioral and cognitive changes—including signs of anxiety, depression, and dementia—often before traditional clinical standards or noticeable symptoms. Recently, Canary Speech launched Canary Ambient™, an API-first solution for real-time voice analysis in healthcare and contact centers. This clinical decision support software provides actionable insights from patient-clinician conversations by tracking speech patterns for real-time assessments of cognitive and behavioral health conditions. Canary Speech advances speech and language applications across health systems, payers, and pharmaceutical markets.

Media Contact:

Caitlyn Brooksby, VP of Marketing

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SOURCE Canary Speech