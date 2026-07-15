NeuroLexIQ and Canary Speech Partner to Bring AI Voice Analysis to the Personal Injury Intake Process

New collaboration embeds Canary Speech's vocal biomarker technology into NeuroLexIQ's Concussion Probability Report, flagging potential brain injuries at a client's very first contact

PROVO, Utah and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Speech, a leader in AI-powered voice biomarker technology, and NeuroLexIQ, The Brain Injury Authority, today announced a strategic partnership to bring objective, voice-based concussion screening into the earliest moment of a personal injury case: the client's first intake call.

Mild traumatic brain injuries, or mTBIs, are among the most under-documented injuries in personal injury litigation. Every year, thousands of people walk away from car crashes and falls with concussions that go unseen for weeks or months. Symptoms hide, evidence fades, and clients can lose the chance to prove what happened to them. This partnership is designed to change that by giving attorneys and their clients an objective signal from the very start of a case, when it matters most.

The collaboration integrates Canary Speech's voice analysis directly into NeuroLexIQ's client intake workflow. During a structured intake conversation, often before any medical exam has taken place, the platform analyzes subtle patterns in a person's speech to generate a Concussion Probability Report. When that report flags a potential injury, it opens the door to qEEG validation, pairing voice-derived signals with FDA-cleared neurodiagnostic data to build a single, litigation-ready record.

That structure gives attorneys an objective marker captured at first contact, rather than relying solely on self-reported symptoms that can fade or become harder to substantiate over time. For clients, that means a faster, less invasive path to understanding whether further evaluation is warranted.

"For the past decade, we've done the hard work of turning voice into a clinically meaningful signal," said Henry O'Connell, CEO of Canary Speech. "In personal injury cases, timing is everything. Partnering with NeuroLexIQ lets us put that signal to work at the exact moment it can do the most good."

"By adding Canary Speech's voice analysis to our intake process, we can objectively identify potential brain injuries from the first conversation and route the right cases for qEEG testing before symptoms fade and causation becomes harder to establish," said Mark Slaughter, Founder & CEO of NeuroLexIQ. "It's a meaningful step forward for how our industry documents and supports these clients."

NeuroLexIQ and Canary Speech will begin rolling out the integrated intake process with a pilot program starting July 1, 2026, giving personal injury attorneys early access to the combined voice-and-EEG workflow.

About NeuroLexIQ

NeuroLexIQ, The Brain Injury Authority, is an independent evidence platform built to support attorneys evaluating possible brain injury cases. Through structured screening, mobile EEG diagnostics, and independent neurologist-reviewed reports, NeuroLexIQ brings clarity to potential or undiagnosed concussion cases. The company's Concussion Probability Report analyzes crash dynamics, symptoms, and injury exposure to generate a Concussion Likelihood Score, helping determine whether additional evaluation may be warranted, while board-certified neurologists specializing in neurotrauma review every EEG under a strict chain-of-custody protocol to produce litigation-ready findings. NeuroLexIQ is not a medical provider and does not deliver treatment; it operates as an independent litigation-intelligence platform.

For more information, visit neurolexiq.com.

About Canary Speech

Canary Speech is a Utah-based, AI-powered voice biomarker health tech company, utilizing patented real-time vocal analysis to screen for mental health and neurological disorders. Canary's technology swiftly captures and analyzes speech data, detecting behavioral and cognitive changes—including signs of anxiety, depression, and dementia—often before traditional clinical standards or noticeable symptoms. Recently, Canary Speech launched Canary Ambient™, an API-first solution for real-time voice analysis in healthcare and contact centers. This clinical decision support software provides actionable insights from patient-clinician conversations by tracking speech patterns for real-time assessments of cognitive and behavioral health conditions. Canary Speech advances speech and language applications across health systems, payers, and pharmaceutical markets.

For more information, visit canaryspeech.com.

Media Contact

Caitlyn Brooksby, VP of Marketing

Canary Speech

[email protected]

SOURCE Canary Speech