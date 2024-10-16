Canary Speech Launches Canary Ambient™, a First-of-its-Kind, Real-Time Voice Analysis for Clinical Conversations

Canary Ambient™ enables actionable insights into patient-clinician dialogues, tracking speech patterns, and delivering real-time evaluations of cognitive and behavioral health conditions

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Speech , a leader in vocal biomarker technology, has announced today the launch of Canary Ambient™, an API-first solution designed for healthcare and contact centers, which offers a first-of-its-kind, real-time voice analysis during clinical conversations. Canary Ambient™ is a clinical decision support software enabling actionable insights into patient-clinician dialogues, tracking speech patterns, and real-time assessments of cognitive and behavioral health conditions.

With its advanced voice processing capabilities, Canary Ambient™ brings unobtrusive and impactful insights, helping organizations identify potential at-risk individuals who would benefit from further evaluation, improving overall communication and efficiency of patient care - all done while listening in the background.

"Canary Speech's clinical ambient listening allows for seamless vocal biomarker analysis that captures the natural interaction between a clinician and their patient with no additional prompting required," said Nate Blaylock, CTO of Canary Speech. "This technology supports the clinician in identifying patients who may benefit from additional screening."

"We are thrilled to offer Canary Ambient, which will allow many more organizations to integrate vocal biomarker analysis into existing workflows, improving patient care and customer service," said Henry O'Connell, CEO of Canary Speech.

Key Features of Canary Ambient™ include:

Real-Time Streaming Audio Processing: Captures live audio from clinical environments and contact centers, allowing for vocal biomarker results to be calculated and made available in real time, during the conversation. Advanced Diarization: Uses state-of-the-art diarization technology to separate voices into distinct channels, offering clear and accurate recommendations for both parties involved. Role Identification: Automatically identifies and differentiates between participants, whether a clinician and patient or an agent and customer, resulting in accurate tracking throughout the conversation. Vocal Biomarker Analysis: Powered by Canary Speech's proprietary algorithms, Canary Ambient™ analyzes speech for signs of health conditions such as Anxiety, Depression, MCI, and Alzheimer's. Customizable Analysis: Provides flexibility to focus biomarker and vulnerability analysis on one or both participants, enabling targeted insights for different use cases. Seamless Integration with Existing Systems: Easily integrates with healthcare systems, AI-powered tools, and contact center platforms, enabling continuous data flow and real-time feedback. Immediate Feedback and Insights: Delivers real-time analysis to clinicians and customer service agents, empowering informed decision-making with instant vocal data insights. Secure and Compliant Data Handling: Ensures all audio data complies with privacy and security standards like HIPAA, HITRUST, and relevant regulations for contact centers, safeguarding sensitive information.

Canary Ambient™ is now available for healthcare organizations and contact centers looking to enhance their capabilities through voice-driven insights and improve the data-driven support and efficiency provided to clinicians in determining whether further assessment is necessary. For more information on Canary Ambient™, visit this page .

About Canary Speech

Canary Speech is the leading AI-powered voice biomarker health tech company that uses real-time patented vocal analysis to screen for mental health and neurological disorders. Canary's vocal biomarker technology captures and analyzes speech data within seconds to identify irregularities in behavioral and cognitive changes before current clinical screening standards or noticeable symptoms for invisible illnesses like anxiety, depression and dementia. Canary Speech is a Utah-based company that advances speech and language applications for health systems, payers and pharmaceutical markets.

