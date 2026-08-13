Canary Technologies Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List

Canary ranks among the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., fueled by global adoption of its hospitality-specific AI platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Technologies, the leading AI platform for hotel and guest management, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, the prestigious annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The distinction recognizes Canary's leadership in hotel technology innovation and highlights the hospitality industry's rapid acceleration in adopting AI solutions.

The Inc. 5000 celebrates the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia.

"Hospitality has always been about creating exceptional experiences, and technology continues to give hotel teams new ways to deliver on that promise," said Harman Singh Narula, Co-Founder and CEO of Canary Technologies. "AI is reshaping what's possible across the industry, as hotels embrace new technology to better serve guests, run smoother operations and unlock new revenue opportunities. We're proud to serve more than 20,000 hotels and keep them at the forefront of that evolution. This recognition is a testament to the commitment, hard work and relentless focus of the Canary team, and their unwavering dedication to delivering meaningful outcomes for hoteliers and their guests."

Canary's growth reflects the tangible value it delivers to hotels. At a time when hotel teams are lean and guest expectations are high, Canary's agentic AI suite drives operational, revenue and guest experience gains by automating administrative tasks and workflows from booking through post-stay. Guests receive faster, more personalized service, while hotel teams save time and redirect focus toward exceeding service standards.

That impact is emblematic of a broader industry shift toward AI adoption. Eighty-five percent of hoteliers are allocating at least 5% of their IT budget to AI solutions this year. Hoteliers are prioritizing trusted platforms that deliver measurable business impact. Canary facilitates tens of millions of agentic interactions between guests and staff each year and continues to advance hospitality-specific solutions for hoteliers.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning agentic AI platform for hotel and guest management. Digitizing guest touchpoints from discovery to post-stay, Canary manages tens of millions of guest and staff interactions end-to-end autonomously each year, improving operational efficiency, increasing revenue and elevating the guest experience. Canary has built the most robust artificial intelligence interaction layer designed specifically for hotels, staff and guests.

Trusted by over 20,000 hotels in 125+ countries, Canary powers hospitality at the world's most renowned brands, including Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, BWH Hotels and IHG Hotels & Resorts. Recognized as the #1 Guest Experience Platform by HotelTechReport for multiple years, Canary has earned recognition from Deloitte, Business Insider, Fast Company, the American Hotel and Lodging Association, TravelTech Breakthrough, Hospitality Technology and more.

For more information, visit https://www.canarytechnologies.com.

SOURCE Canary Technologies