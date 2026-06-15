Canary Technologies Launches Agentic Sales Coordinator for Hotel Group and Event Sales

New AI solution captures, qualifies and converts group and events sales leads — from first contact to confirmed booking.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Technologies, the award-winning global leader in agentic AI for hotel and guest management, today announced the launch of the Agentic Sales Coordinator, a new solution that autonomously manages hotel sales, groups and events workflows, from first inquiry to confirmed booking. Powered by Canary AI, built specifically for hospitality, the solution drives more group and event leads and improves the quality of sales pipeline, so teams seamlessly close more business.

Agentic Sales Coordinator works inquiries the moment they arrive to capture more group & event revenue. Post this

Hotel sales teams face a compounding problem: too many unvetted opportunities, too little time to qualify them and no reliable way to know which opportunities are worth pursuing. The result is missed leads, delayed responses and hours spent on administrative work that pulls teams away from closing deals.

The Agentic Sales Coordinator works every inquiry the moment it arrives to capture more group and event revenue from the pipeline hotels already generate.

"Hotel sales has always been a relationship business, but too much of the day gets lost to the work that surrounds it," said Harman Singh Narula, Co-Founder and CEO of Canary Technologies. "The Agentic Sales Coordinator changes that, delivering more leads, higher-quality opportunities and the time to pursue them — a combination that closes more deals."

The Agentic Sales Coordinator expands Canary's suite of AI solutions for hotel operations including AI Voice, AI Contracts, AI Webchat, AI Guest Messaging and more.

Canary will unveil the Agentic Sales Coordinator at the HSMAI Commercial Strategy Conference and HITEC 2026, taking place June 15–18 in San Antonio, Texas. To learn more, visit www.canarytechnologies.com.

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning agentic AI platform for hotel and guest management. Digitizing guest touchpoints from discovery to post-stay, Canary's cutting-edge solutions simplify hotel operations, increase revenue, and elevate the guest experience. Enabling these innovations is Canary AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence built specifically for hotels.

Trusted by over 20,000 hotels in 100+ countries, Canary powers hospitality at the world's most renowned brands, including Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, BWH Hotels, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. Recognized as the #1 Guest Experience Platform by HotelTechReport for multiple years, Canary has earned recognition from Deloitte, Business Insider, Fast Company, the American Hospitality and Lodging Association, TravelTech Breakthrough, Hotel Visionary Awards and more.

For more information, visit https://canarytechnologies.com.

SOURCE Canary Technologies