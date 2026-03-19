Hotel AI Adoption Surges with 82% Expanding Use in 2026

A new report from Canary Technologies reveals an increasing rate of AI adoption across the industry and offers guidance to help hoteliers build successful AI strategies.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Technologies, the global leader in hotel guest engagement technology, today released Navigating AI: Hospitality Shifts From Exploration to Execution, a global research study examining how hoteliers view AI's impact and adoption across the industry. Based on insights from hospitality IT decision-makers, the report shows a clear shift: hotels are moving beyond exploring AI solutions and into implementation.

Hoteliers expert a big impact from AI and are making notable investments in the technology. According to the study, 71% of hospitality professionals say AI is having a significant or transformative impact on the industry. Meanwhile, 85% expect to allocate at least 5% of their IT budget to AI tools this year.

The findings also highlight AI's expanding role across the hotel technology stack, with 82% of respondents reporting they expect AI usage to increase across their organization within the next year.

"AI has quickly become a foundational technology for the hospitality industry," said Catherine Donaldson, Director of Marketing. "Hoteliers gaining an edge today aren't just considering AI, they're building strategies and moving quickly to adopt it. The data shows that hotels using AI are driving more revenue, gaining operational efficiencies and improving guest satisfaction."

Hoteliers using AI report wide ranging benefits, the most common of which include saving staff time, higher guest satisfaction, automated workflows and increased revenue. These outcomes demonstrate that AI is delivering real operational value while helping hotels create more personalized guest experiences.

In addition to presenting industry data, the report provides analysis and insights, learnings from early adopters and a structured framework to help hotel leaders successfully implement AI in their organizations.

The report is based on a global survey conducted in early 2026 of over 400 professionals responsible for technology purchasing decisions at hotels, management companies and brands. It represents a range of hotel sizes and classes from across North America, EMEA and APAC.

Download the report here to learn more.

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning AI-powered Guest Management Platform. Digitizing guest touchpoints from booking to checkout, Canary's cutting-edge solutions simplify hotel operations, increase revenue, and elevate the guest experience. Enabling these innovations is Canary AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence model built specifically for hotels.

Trusted by over 20,000 hotels in 100+ countries, Canary powers hospitality at the world's most renowned brands, including Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, BWH Hotels, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. Recognized as the #1 Guest Experience Platform by HotelTechReport for multiple years, Canary has earned recognition from Deloitte, Business Insider, Fast Company, the American Hospitality and Lodging Association, TravelTech Breakthrough, Hotel Visionary Awards and more.

For more information, visit https://canarytechnologies.com.

SOURCE Canary Technologies