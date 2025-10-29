Canarys Automations Limited Recognized in 2025 GitHub Partner Awards

Canarys Automations Limited Named 2025 Growth Services and Channel Partner of the Year Winner for Outstanding Partnership

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Canarys Automations Limited, announced today it has received the 2025 Growth Services and Channel Partner of the Year for exceptional performance and commitment to their GitHub partnership. Growth Services and Channel Partner of the Year recognizes a global GitHub partner that has stood out through innovation, customer impact, and commitment to scaling success alongside GitHub. For more information on GitHub's partnerships, visit the GitHub website.

"We are truly honoured to be recognized by GitHub as the 2025 Growth Services and Channel Partner of the Year. This recognition reflects our global commitment to purpose-driven innovation, our deep expertise in AI and DevOps, and our dedication to empowering enterprises worldwide to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Our collaboration with GitHub is a strategic alliance built on shared vision and trust — together, we are transforming how businesses innovate, secure, and scale in the era of intelligent software development. Through the power of GitHub Copilot, we are helping organizations reimagine the developer experience, enhance productivity, and drive continuous innovation across the enterprise ecosystem.

At Canarys, our mission goes beyond technology, it's about enabling progress with purpose. This milestone reinforces our belief that when passion, partnership, and innovation converge, we can redefine what's possible for developers and digital leaders across the globe," said Sheshadri Srinivas, CEO of Canarys Automations Limited.

"On behalf of GitHub, I extend our congratulations to Canarys Automations Limited. 2025 Growth Services and Channel Partner of the Year winners were selected because of their strategic vision and their exceptional work on behalf of our joint customers. We look forward to building on our partnership and continuing to deliver strong results together!" said Elizabeth Pemmerl, Microsoft CVP and GitHub Chief Revenue Officer.

The GitHub Partner Awards honor distinguished global and regional partners who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to collaboration and innovation. These awards celebrate organizations that, through their partnership with GitHub, empower customers to achieve meaningful business outcomes and advance their mission to drive positive change in the world.

Among a diverse network of partners, Canarys Automations Limited has been recognized in the 2025 GitHub Partner Awards for exceptional performance and innovation. This recognition highlights the shared success in enabling customers to leverage the strengths of GitHub technologies to deliver transformative, real-world solutions. Award recipients were carefully selected by a panel of GitHub executives, regional leaders, and the global partner organization.

About Canarys Automations:

Canarys is a trusted global leader in DevOps and AI-driven digital transformation, empowering enterprises across industries such as BFSI, Healthcare, Pharma, and eCommerce. With over 30 years of industry experience, a strong presence in the USA, India, and Singapore, and a team of 900+ solution experts, Canarys has successfully delivered transformative outcomes for 5,000+ global clients.

Partnering closely with Microsoft and GitHub, Canarys enables enterprises to reinvent business models, optimize processes, and enhance customer experiences through innovative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Automation, Hybrid Cloud, Microservices, IoT, Blockchain, and Digitization.

Our turnkey solutions — DevOpSmartBoard, GitHubSmartBoard, Canarys Migration Hub, GitHub Adoption Accelerators, and GitHub Migration Accelerators — streamline and accelerate DevSecOps adoption, driving measurable business impact and helping organizations thrive in today's digital-first world.

As a pioneering global DevOps partner, Canarys has been recognized with the GitHub APAC Channel Partner of the Year 2024 award and honored by Microsoft as a DevOps Partner of the Year Finalist in 2017 and 2018, reaffirming its commitment to driving enterprise transformation and innovation worldwide.

For further details, visit www.ecanarys.com

