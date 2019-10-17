Canavation Product Group Hires Jeffrey Korentur

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canavation Product Group, Inc. (Canavation) announced today that they have hired Jeffrey Korentur as the new Chief Business Licensing Officer (CBLO). This newly formed position was created to capitalize on Canavation's patented conversion technology (Patent # US7399872B2) for converting hemp derived CBD into traditional delta 9 (Δ9) THC and a rare Δ8THC, to qualified worldwide license partners.

Δ8THC is a difficult to produce cannabinoid that has similar but also unique and enhanced medicinal benefits when compared to Δ9THC, as well as being considerably less psychotropic. This patented technology provides Canavation and its license partners a significant market advantage for Δ8THC in that the cost to produce Δ8THC otherwise is significantly greater.

Jeffrey Korentur comes to Canavation from Teewinot Life Sciences (Teewinot) where he was a co-founder and served as Teewinot's inaugural president and CEO. Jeffrey Korentur has more than 25 years of leadership experience in both the private sector and government service. This includes serving as president of KKAD Holdings, a multi-family office, and a leadership role at the Defense Information Systems Agency, nearly ten years in the US Army.

"The decision to license versus operate our patented conversion technology allows Canavation to focus our resources on our core strength as consumer product development and marketing company," said Bill Barlow, CEO of Canavation. "This strategic position and hire of Jeffrey Korentur also helps to position Canavation as a global leader and provider of rare cannabinoids. We are pleased to have Jeffrey join the team."

Anecdotal Note:

Cannabicyclol (CBL) is a non-psychoactive rare cannabinoid found in Cannabis. While little research has been done on it to date, CBL is believed to have positive effects in treating inflammation and tumors.

About Canavation Product Group

Canavation Product Group (www.Canavation.com) is an international product development and marketing company. Canavation develops highly differentiated consumer products as well as product line extensions for new and established brands. The company leverages its exclusive pharmaceutical quality CBD and other rare cannabinoids sourced from hemp grown in organic conditions or generated through patent-protected conversion and biocatalytic technologies. We demonstrate quality leadership in the consumer cannabinoid product space and are backed by third party organizations and research facilities.

