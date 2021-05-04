CanBee Launches Ready-to-Drink Bee's Knees Canned Cocktail

Created with only natural ingredients, CanBee's signature Bee's Knees canned cocktail features real honey, real lemon and expertly crafted, small-batch gin with no artificial flavors or colors. The result is an effervescent cocktail that tastes as if it was just freshly shaken behind the bar. With the convenience of a can, consumers are able to enjoy CanBee anywhere, with it arriving just in time for the summer season of picnics, BBQs, beach trips, and more. When enjoying summer food and cocktails, remember that insect pollinators like bees are responsible for one third of every mouthful of food that you eat*, an important fact that CanBee Cocktails recognizes and wanted to acknowledge within their mission.

"As distillers and creators of CanBee Cocktails, we have a passion for providing quality spirits," said Carrie Riby, Director of Marketing at CanBee Cocktails. "Undoubtedly, we knew we could create a canned cocktail that is exceptionally tasty, but we also wanted our efforts to support the ecosystem that provides the basis for everything we make – so a Bee's Knees just clicked, and the rest is history. We couldn't be prouder to share our first CanBee Cocktail. We know that consumers are going to love it as much as we do."

CanBee Cocktails are available in 12 fl. oz. cans containing 8% ABV. They retail in 4-packs for $14.99 and 24-packs for $79.00 at CanBeeCocktails.com. For more information about CanBee Cocktails, please visit: https://www.canbeecocktails.com/ and follow along on Instagram (@canbeecocktails) and Facebook (CanBee Cocktails).

About CanBee Cocktails

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, CanBee Cocktails crafts award-winning, ready-to-drink cocktails with small-batch gin and real, simple ingredients. CanBee Cocktails debuted in 2021, with its signature Bee's Knees variety made from the highest quality gin, lemon and honey. Prior to its market launch, the Bee's Knees was recognized by the 2021 Denver International Spirits Competition with a silver medal. The company is committed to creating canned cocktails that do good and taste even better by supporting the Xerces Society's Pollinator Conservation Program and donating a portion of all sales to bee conservancies around the world. Its mission is simple, saving the bees one cocktail at a time. For more information, visit https://www.canbeecocktails.com/ and follow along on Instagram (@canbeecocktails) and Facebook (CanBee Cocktails).

* Source: Xerces.org: https://xerces.org/press/new-issue-of-pnas-lays-out-case-for-why-we-should-take-action-to-protect-insects#:~:text=You%20can%20thank%20insect%20pollinators,rely%20on%20insects%20for%20survival.

