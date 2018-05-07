CANbridge Life Sciences Appoints Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs and Director of Quality Assurance

BEIJING, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CANbridge Life Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing Western drug candidates in China and North Asia, announced that it has filled two key operational positions: Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs and Director of Quality Assurance. Annie Teng, MD, is joining the company today as VP of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs and Janny Wang started as Director of Quality Assurance on April 9th. Both are new positions, as CANbridge deepens its operational team as a commercial company with clinical trials.

Dr. Teng has a strong background in oncology and rare disease. Most recently, she was Head of Biology & Early Development at Sanofi, after having served for seven years there as Medical Director, Specialty Care. Prior to Sanofi, she was at Bristol-Meyer-Squibb China, where she was Disease Area Head for Oncology and Immunology. Dr. Teng also spent time in oncology at Pfizer & Pharmacia (later acquired by Pfizer), and started her medical career in pediatrics, focusing on hematology, at Chinese PLA Hospital. She earned her Medical and Master's degree in Pediatric Medicine from China Medical University. Dr. Teng has also received multiple workplace awards throughout her career, including: China R&D President Award and China Medical Golden Award, both from Sanofi, and the President's Special Award and Asia-Pacific Award, from BMS.

Ms. Wang has more than 15 years' experience of building and maintaining GMP systems. She spent 11 years with Teva Pharmaceutical Industry subsidiary, Teva Pharmaceutical & Chemical, in China, where she rose to the position of Quality Assurance and Quality Control Associate Director. She developed the quality system on site based on TEVA global policy and regulatory guidelines, as well as improved quality and compliance in the laboratory. She is adept at developing efficient and high-functioning quality teams. She led many winning quality assurance initiatives, which she took through multiple regulatory authority inspections, including by the USFDA, TGA and CFDA. Prior to coming to Teva, Ms. Wang was Quality Control Manager at the Bayer Pharmaceuticals subsidiary, Dihon Pharmaceutical Group, in China, where she ran a team of 34, and improved laboratory and standard operating procedures. Ms. Wang earned a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Analysis from Zhejiang University of Technology.

"CANbridge is growing rapidly, having just received CFDA approval for our first commercial product the same month that we were approved to commence our first trial in China," said James Xue, PhD, Chairman and CEO, CANbridge Life Sciences. "Bringing talent with deep industry experience, like Annie and Janny, onto the CANbridge team will ensure that we continue to be in an excellent position to execute CANbridge's clinical and commercial programs and fulfill our mission of meeting highly-unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases in greater China and beyond."

About CANbridge Life Sciences

CANbridge Life Sciences, Ltd. is a clinical-staged bio-pharmaceutical company accelerating development and commercialization of specialty healthcare products for serious and critical medical conditions in China and North Asia (Korea and Taiwan). CANbridge develops partnerships with Western bio-pharmaceutical companies with clinical-stage pharmaceutical, medical device or diagnostic products that are either unavailable in China/North Asia or address medical needs that are underserved in the region. CANbridge also licenses, or obtains exclusive rights to commercialize, drug and device products that are approved in their home markets for commercialization in China and North Asia.

CANbridge has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Puma Biotechnology's NERLYNX® (neratinib) in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao (collectively, greater China), which was approved by the FDA, in 2017, for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and which CANbridge is developing as CAN030. CANbridge plans to target HER2-positive cancers, including breast and gastric. CANbridge has a license with Apogenix to develop, manufacture and commercialize immune-oncology therapy, APG101, which CANbridge is developing as CAN008, for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in greater China. CANbridge received China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) approval to commence a Phase II/III Trial in GBM in mainland China, which it expects to initiate later this year. CANbridge has a world-wide license (ex-North America) to develop, manufacture and commercialize AVEO Oncology's clinical-stage ErbB3 (HER3) inhibitory antibody candidate AV203, which it will develop as CAN017. CANbridge also has an agreement with EUSA Pharma to commercialize Caphosol® in China for the prevention and treatment of oral mucositis caused by cancer treatments. Caphosol was approved for commercialization by the CFDA.

Led and backed by a highly-seasoned executive team, with extensive Chinese drug development experience, CANbridge has the capability to select, acquire, develop and commercialize future therapeutics and diagnostics targeting the unmet medical needs of Chinese and East Asian patients with serious or critical conditions.

CANbridge is privately-held and headquartered in Beijing, China. For more on CANbridge Life Sciences, please go to www.canbridgepharma.com.

Contact:

CANbridge Life Sciences

James Xue

CEO

+8610.8414.8018

781.995.0074

Media

Deanne Eagle

Planet Communications

194607@email4pr.com

917.837.5866

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canbridge-life-sciences-appoints-vice-president-of-clinical-development-and-medical-affairs-and-director-of-quality-assurance-300643517.html

SOURCE CANbridge Life Sciences

Related Links

http://www.canbridgepharma.com

