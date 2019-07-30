CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Appoints Senior Vice President, Rare Disease Commercial Operations

BEIJING and SHANGHAI, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative drug candidates to treat underserved medical conditions in China and other markets, announced that it has appointed Marcelo Cheresky to the position of Senior Vice President, Rare Disease Commercial Operations, effective as of July 16, 2019.

Marcelo Cheresky Senior VP, Rare Disease Commercial Operations, CANbridge Pharmaceuticals

Mr. Cheresky has nearly 20 years' business leadership experience in the biotechnology industry. Most recently, he was Vice President, Emerging Markets at Bioverativ, a Sanofi company, in Boston, MA, where he established regional structures for emerging markets and oversaw country launches in multiple emerging markets, including Australia, Columbia and Taiwan. Before then, Mr. Cheresky was Executive Director, Routes -to-Care Strategy, Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals, in Novato, CA, where he developed a strategy for improving patient treatment access and provided direction to the medical field team. Prior to that, he was Regional Vice President, Latin America, for Synageva Biopharma, in Boston, MA, responsible for all Latin American operations, including clinical trial programs and regulatory affairs in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, where he oversaw the regulatory submission and approval for Kanuma®. Mexico was the third country to gain Marketing Authorization for Kanuma® worldwide. Earlier, Mr. Cheresky held multiple international positions at Genzyme Corporation, in Boston, MA, including, Regional Vice President Liaison, Asia Pacific & Latin American, where he managed partnerships and business development opportunities across regions, and General Manager, Mexico, where he led a 100+ employee affiliate and oversaw a broad portfolio. Earlier roles at Genzyme include Senior Marketing Director, Latin American Region and Global Marketing Director, Endocrinology and Senior Global Product Manager, Endocrinology.

Mr. Cheresky holds a Master of Business Administration, from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School, Chapel Hill, and Bachelor of Science, Marketing, from the Universidad Argentina de la Empresa, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

"We are very pleased to have a leader of such high-caliber experience heading up the CANbridge rare disease commercial team as we submit the first CANbridge rare disease NDA, for Hunterase®, in China," said James Xue, PhD, Founder, Chairman and CEO, ridge Pharmaceuticals. "Marcelo's strong international experience, particularly in emerging markets, proven commercial strategy success and sophisticated grasp of the nuances of managing a global pharmaceutical enterprise, will put CANbridge in good stead as we build our RD pipeline targeting China and other international markets."

About CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a China-based biopharmaceutical company accelerating development and commercialization of specialty healthcare products for orphan diseases and targeted cancers, focusing on products that are unavailable or address medical needs that are underserved in the region.

CANbridge has been widely recognized as a leader in orphan diseases in China. It has a global partnership with WuXi Biologics to develop and commercialize proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases. In addition, it has an exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize Hunterase®, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of Hunter syndrome, developed by GC Pharma and marketed in more than ten countries worldwide. CANbridge also has an oncology portfolio, which includes exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Puma Biotechnology's NERLYNX® (neratinib), approved in the US, and rights to other novel candidates.

