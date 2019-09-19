CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Fills Two Key Operational Positions, Vice President, Rare Disease and Head of Market Access

BEIJING and SHANGHAI, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative drug candidates to treat underserved medical conditions in China and other markets, continues to deepen its operations leadership team with the appointment of Lisa Li to the position of Vice President, Rare Disease, on August 12th, and Guofang Liu, as Head of Market Access, on September 2nd.

Lisa Li is a seasoned leader in the pharmaceutical industry in China, with comprehensive knowledge and experience in sales and marketing. She comes to CANbridge directly from AbbVie, where she held several leadership positions. Most recently, she was Commercial Director for Rheumatology, Japan-Asia Pacific region at AbbVie, where she was responsible for driving the regional strategy of the Rheumatology franchise for Humira® and preparing upadacitinib launch in top markets, such as Japan and Australia. Prior to this, she was the Business Unit Director for Immunology in China, where she was instrumental in improving the strategies, planning and processes to build an effective business unit and drive business growth. Prior to AbbVie, Ms. Li held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility, including Marketing & Sales Director in Biogen Idec China; Marketing Director, Oncology with Eli Lilly China and Marketing Manager at MSD, where she worked in global marketing, focusing on hematology malignancy, at the US headquarters. She also led a number of new products/indications launches in China, including Cellcept® and Gemzar® in breast cancer, Alimta® in non-small cell lung cancer, and most recently, Humira for psoriasis.

Ms. Li holds a Bachelor's Degree in Medicine from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, in Shanghai, China, and Master of International Business degree from the University of Auckland, in Auckland, Australia.

Lily (Guofang) Liu has held a variety of key operational positions in the pharmaceutical industry and has extensive expertise in China's National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) review and negotiation. Most recently, she was Head of Central Market Access, Oncology & Rare Disease Products at Novartis Oncology China, where she optimized the NRDL process for drug candidates (Revolade® Jakavi®, Exjade® and Tasigna®, among others). Before then, she held several positions at Novo Nordisk China, including Associate Director of Innovative Access and Market Access Operations, and Senior Manager of Central Pricing and Reimbursement. She played a key role in a successful campaign that resulted in the breakthrough listing of Victoza® and NovoSeven® to the 2017 NRDL. In her earlier professional years, she held various positions in market access, government affairs and sales at GSK, Pfizer, Novartis and Xi'an Janssen.

Ms. Liu has a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing and Sales from North East University, in Shenyang, China.

"The addition of two such outstanding leaders adds depth and experience to the CANbridge team as we advance our lead rare disease candidate, Hunterase®, for which we recently submitted an NDA in China, and continue to mature our oncology pipeline," said James Xue, PhD, Founder, Chairman and CEO, CANbridge Pharmaceuticals.

About CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a China-based biopharmaceutical company accelerating development and commercialization of specialty healthcare products for orphan diseases and targeted cancers, focusing on products that are unavailable or address medical needs that are underserved in the region.

CANbridge has been widely recognized as a leader in orphan diseases in China. It has a global partnership with WuXi Biologics to develop and commercialize proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases. In addition, it has an exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize Hunterase®, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of Hunter syndrome, developed by GC Pharma and marketed in more than ten countries worldwide. CANbridge also has an oncology portfolio, which includes exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Puma Biotechnology's NERLYNX® (neratinib), approved in the US, and rights to other novel candidates.

For more on CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., please go to www.canbridgepharma.com.

