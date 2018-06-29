Cancellation Of The 23rd Debentures Issuance

SAO PAULO, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("SABESP" or "Company"), pursuant to the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6.404/76 and the provisions of Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Instruction 358, dated as of January 3, 2002, as amended, and in complement of the material fact published by the Company on June 21, 2018, which informed the approval of the 23rd issuance of simple, unsecured and non-convertible debentures, in up to three series, for public distribution, with restricted distribution efforts, pursuant to CVM Rule No. 476, dated as of January 16, 2009, as amended ("CVM Rule 476"), in the total amount of up to seven hundred and fifty million reais (R$ 750,000,000.00) ("Debentures" and "Offer", respectively), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general the cancellation of the Offer, due to the current domestic market volatility conditions.