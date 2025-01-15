Cancelled REI Adventures Can Be Re-Booked With Bindlestiff Tours

REI has exited the adventure tour space and cancelled 40K+ tours, what now?

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bindlestiff Tours, a leader in the adventure travel space, has announced its role as the go-to company for re-booking of tours that have been cancelled by the sudden departure from the adventure tour space of REI. Via an email to customers who had booked tours through REI, the announcement came that all tours had been cancelled, and refunds were being offered by the company. While this may allow customers to recoup their investment in the tour cost itself, it has left more than 40,000 customers wondering how to recoup their investments in travel costs, vacation time and ancillary expenses related to vacation planning. These customers are encouraged to contact Bindlestiff Tours for options to re-book trips offering many of the same activities originally offered by REI.

"The Go-To For Cancelled REI Tours"

REI has exited the adventure tour space and cancelled 40K+ tours, what now? Post this

Bindlestiff Tours has identified several products that can be booked that will offer a similar experience to the cancelled REI tours. This will provide customers with the ability to salvage their vacation plans as much as possible, while gaining an adventure experience that hundreds of satisfied customers have described as even better than other companies like REI's products. The more intimate group travel options and attention to details has positioned Bindlestiff Tours as not only the "go-to" small group operator for cancelled REI tours, but for the adventure travel customer in general. While Bindlestiff Tours has many options for all customers, the company has identified the following products as the most applicable for the REI customer:

"10% Off Using Offer Code SAVEMYTOUR25"

Bindlestiff Tours is offering a discount of 10% off select tours with proof of a cancelled REI booking of a similar tour, excluding applicable local payments, optional activities and gratuities.

About Bindlestiff Tours

Bindlestiff Tours is an award winning "adventure tour" provider based in Las Vegas, NV. Our products are unique and different from the "sightseeing" tours that others offer in that we offer a more experience-based adventure, where you are actually enjoying the areas we visit instead of just looking at them through a bus window.

For Information

Bindlestiff Tours

800-557-6989

[email protected]

SOURCE Bindlestiff Tours