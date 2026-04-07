Seventeen employers recognized for exemplary support of employees impacted by cancer

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer and Careers (CAC), the leading authority on navigating work and cancer, today announced its inaugural Best Companies for Working with Cancer Index – the first employer ranking of its kind. The Index evaluates the strength of employer benefits, policies, culture and resources, assessing 13 dimensions across 152 workplace elements—measured against weighted priorities identified by employees navigating cancer.

The Best Companies for Working with Cancer recognizes 17 companies setting the standard for how workplaces support employees facing cancer and other serious health conditions. The 2026 Best Companies are:

Cancer and Careers Announces Inaugural Index of Best Companies for Working with Cancer; seventeen employers recognized Post this

AbbVie

Best Buy

Blood Cancer United

Google

Haymarket Media Group

L'Oréal

Lloyds Banking Group

Marriott International

Maven Partnership

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Merck, known as MSD outside of the U.S. and Canada

Nestlé

Pfizer, Inc.

Publicis Groupe

Renault Group

Sanofi

Stellantis

"For 25 years, Cancer and Careers has sat at the intersection of health and work," said Rebecca Nellis, Executive Director of Cancer and Careers. "This Index transforms that expertise into a roadmap for how companies can successfully balance employee need, company culture and business realities while fostering supportive workplace environments."

The Index found key commonalities offered by the Best Companies including:

Flexible schedules, remote work, physical accommodations (100%)

Phased return-to-work (94%)

Confidential HR channel for questions (94%)

The Index also revealed several unique benefits being offered by Best Companies including:

Coverage for clinical trials not covered by health insurance (29%)

Training for managers supervising caregivers (29%)

Hardship grants funded by employer (24%)

According to the National Cancer Institute, 2M new cancer cases are diagnosed each year in the US; More than 72% of cancer diagnoses are made in adults 20-74, prime employment years.

Companies interested in 2027 application visit https://beyondinsights.com/cac-best-companies-survey

ABOUT THE RESEARCH

Research for the Best Companies for Working with Cancer Index was conducted by BEYOND Insights on behalf of CAC.

Click here for more about the Index.

ABOUT CANCER AND CAREERS

Cancer and Careers (CAC), a global organization founded in 2001, eliminates fear and uncertainty for working people with cancer through direct support and education, while partnering with employers to develop clear policies, effective programs, and scalable workplace practices. Learn more at cancerandcareers.org.

SOURCE Cancer and Careers