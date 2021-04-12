Cancer Anorexia Market Anticipated to Witness a Modest Growth at a CAGR of 10.92% During the Study Period 2018-2030 in the 7MM, Estimates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cancer Anorexia report provides a detailed view of the Cancer Anorexia market forecasts up to 2030, analysis of treatment landscape, promising emerging therapies, changing market landscape, individual market share of pipeline therapies, Cancer Anorexia market drivers, and market barriers, Cancer Anorexia market size during the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM.

Crucial pointers from the Cancer Anorexia Epidemiology and Market report:

The total number of incident cases of Anorexia by Cancer types in the 7MM was estimated to be 740,055 in 2020. Since anorexia is one of the most common symptoms of cancer, therefore, owing to increasing cancer cases, Cancer Anorexia incidence is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period 2021–2030.

Current pharmacological agents available in the Cancer Anorexia market are Progestagens (megestrol acetate and medroxyprogesterone acetate), Corticosteroids and certain rarely prescribed medications like NSAIDs, Omega 3 fatty acids and Dronabinol.

. Throughout the study period (2018-2030), the United States accounts for the largest Cancer Anorexia market size among the 7MM countries, while Germany accounts for the highest Cancer Anorexia market share among the EU5 countries.

The recent demonstration of positive results of the trials by pharmaceutical companies such as NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Artelo Biosciences and Helsinn Healthcare has helped garner much attention to the market.

, and has helped garner much attention to the market. Adlumiz (Helsinn Healthcare), ART27.13 (Artelo Biosciences) and NGM120 (NGM Biopharmaceuticals) are among the key Cancer Anorexia emerging therapies.

Out of all the Cancer Anorexia pipeline therapies, Anamorelin (Adlumiz) seems to have the upper hand over others, which is attributed to its phase III stage clinical development as well as the fact that it has already been approved for cancer-related cachexia in Japan, in January 2021. However, the drug failed to demonstrate potential in treating cancer-related anorexia.

, in . However, the drug failed to demonstrate potential in treating cancer-related anorexia. Out of the two early-phase pipeline therapies, ART27.13 appears to have higher chances of success ascribed to therapy's positive efficacy results in animal models so far.

The rising awareness of the disease, increase in healthcare spending, an influx of the key companies, and spurring R&D in the domain have facilitated the expansion of the Cancer Anorexia market size profoundly.

The present Cancer Anorexia therapeutic market comprises off-label therapies and no curative approach . There is a huge demand for curative and standard therapies for the treatment of Cancer Anorexia, which forms a major driving factor in attracting the attention of the pharmaceutical players to exploit the opportunities present in the Cancer Anorexia market.

However, the dominance of off-label therapies in the Cancer Anorexia market seems to be posing a huge constraint to the growth of the market. Further, delayed or misdiagnosis of the indication seeks better and robust diagnostic methodologies.

Cancer Anorexia: Overview

Anorexia is a lack or loss of the desire to eat, consequently leading to weight loss. Most common Cancer Anorexia symptoms include early satiety, changes in taste, changes in odor, depression, dysphagia, painful swallowing, among others.

Anorexia is one of the most prevalent and troublesome clinical problems associated with cancer. Assessment of meal size, negative changes in the appetite of the patients help in diagnosing the conditions.

Cancer Anorexia Epidemiological Analysis and Forecast

As per DelveInsight's Cancer Anorexia epidemiological assessments, the Cancer Anorexia incident cases in cancer patients, especially with advanced cancers, has been reported to be quite high. The US alone reported more than 250,000 incident population of anorexia by cancer types in 2020.

The Cancer Anorexia epidemiological analysis provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological segmentation in the 7MM for the study period 2018-30:

Delvelnsight has estimated the incident population of Anorexia by Advanced Cancer Types (including Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Gastroesophageal Cancer, and Liver Cancer)

Cancer Anorexia Therapeutics Market

The major therapeutic options aim to improve appetite and neutralize metabolic disturbances. The present Cancer Anorexia therapy market proffers several pharmacological and nutritional options. Available pharmacological therapeutics can be further segmented into orexigenic agents (appetite stimulants), anti-catabolic (anti-metabolic and anti-cytokine) agents, and anabolic agents (primarily hormonal).

However, Progestagens (megestrol acetate and medroxyprogesterone acetate) form the first-line therapy for Cancer Anorexia, followed by corticosteroids (dexamethasone) cannabinoids (dronabinol, nabilone), anti-cytokine, antiserotonergic and anti-inflammatory agents.

Cannabis has emerged as a recent area of research owing to its ability to stimulate the appetite. Cannabis products such as dronabinol and nabilone are already approved for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome; however, the effect is limited and requires standard clinical trials to gauge its efficacy and safety in cancer-related anorectic patients.

Cancer Anorexia Market

The Cancer Anorexia market is dominated by off-label treatments. These offer neither long-term relief nor are they safe. However, the expected launch of potential Cancer Anorexia emerging drug therapies like Anamorelin HCl (Adlumiz, ONO-7643 and ANAM), ART27.13 and NGM120 is expected to boost the growth of the Cancer Anorexia market in the forecast period 2021-30.

Key pharmaceutical players, including Helsinn Healthcare, Artelo Biosciences and NGM Biopharmaceuticals, among others, are proactively fuelling the Cancer Anorexia drug market size in the coming years. However, only a few pipeline therapies are in the late stage of development. This offers other pharma companies the opportunity to take advantage of the situation and prosper in the market through their innovative platforms and advanced healthcare technologies.

Cancer Anorexia Pipeline Therapies

Adlumiz: Helsinn Healthcare

ART27.13: Artelo Biosciences

NGM120: NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Analyst Views

As per PMR interviews, the prescription pattern of steroids and progesterone hormone-like medication medications vary in different regions; for instance, progestogens are considered as the first-line treatment while corticosteroids are less frequently prescribed within the United States. The use of corticosteroids is limited in this region due to the high rate of adverse events associated with long term usage of this therapy, along with the fact that the drug fails to increase the appetite after few months. A similar prescription pattern has been suggested by European KOLs; however, Japanese KOL suggested that corticosteroids are frequently prescribed for treating anorectic patients instead of progestogens.

In terms of emerging therapies for the cancer anorexia market, there is only one high phase therapy, namely, anamorelin, in the US and EU. Though the drug has recently been approved for treating cancer-related cachexia in Japan, in January 2021, the factor that may threaten the success of this drug is the negative opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). Even as per PMR interviews, the drug has not demonstrated much potential in treating cancer-related anorexia and thereby has not received positive feedback from either FDA or EMA. As a result, the drug might face difficulty in gaining approval in Europe and the USA for cancer anorexia unless the drug is able to increase muscle strength, physical function, and prognosis in the clinical trials.

Besides anamorelin, the current pipeline possesses two early phase therapies, namely ART27.13 and NGM120. Out of these two, Artelo Biosciences' ART27.13 might have a higher probability of success as the treatment has shown positive efficacy results in animal models so far. If approved, ART27.13 might acquire a decent market share in the forecast period due to its novel mechanism of action.

Furthermore, it can be assumed that the market access and patient compliance for the emerging therapies can be higher than the currently available therapies as the emerging therapies will only be able to receive approval from the regulatory bodies if these therapies address the current unmet needs of the market, i.e., high rate of adverse events, inadequate patient response and compliance rate.

Scope of the Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: Helsinn Healthcare, Artelo Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Key Cancer Anorexia Pipeline Therapies: Adlumiz, ART27.13, NGM120

Cancer Anorexia Market Segmentation: By Cancer Anorexia Therapies, By Geographies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Cancer Anorexia emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Cancer Anorexia Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Cancer Anorexia 5 SWOT Analysis 6 Cancer Anorexia Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 Recognized Establishments 8 Cancer Anorexia Market Unmet Needs 9 Cancer Anorexia Treatment 10 Cancer Anorexia Emerging Therapies 11 Cancer Anorexia: 7 Major Market Analysis 12 Attribute analysis 13 Access and Reimbursement Overview of Cancer Anorexia 14 KOL Reviews 15 Case Reports 16 Cancer Anorexia Market Drivers 17 Cancer Anorexia Market Barriers 18 Disclaimer 19 DelveInsight Capabilities 20 About DelveInsight

