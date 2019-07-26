Cancer Awareness Program for Retired Firefighters Launched by Top NY Cancer Expert

DEER PARK, N.Y., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The NY Cancer Resource Alliance (NYCRA) officially kicked off their mission 2.0 of their First Responders Cancer Awareness program by delivering a comprehensive review of all cancer treatment solutions available. They strategically launched this presentation at one of the largest RMA (Retired Member's Association/FDNY) meetings on June 25th- led by renowned cancer speaker and immunology specialist Dr. Jesse Stoff.

Dr. Jesse Stoff presents First Responders Cancer Awareness program to retired firefighters of the RMA HealthScanNYC.org

Former firefighter and health ambassador Sal Banchitta started the seminar with the latest news headlines about mortality rates plus details about new findings like Male Breast Cancer. "We emphasize TIME as the most valuable commodity with our 'Get Checked Now!' slogan. You never know who gets hit next, but when it does, your response time to addressing it is crucial. We can stay above the curve by thinking 'prevention' and early detection exams."

Featured speaker Dr. Jesse Stoff (Westbury, NY) delivered a resounding 'opening pitch' for cancer awareness 2.0 - "Based on my experience with patients, there is no one answer to cancer," started Dr. Stoff. "That's a very important take‐home message. If your doctor tells you that you've got cancer and presents THE treatment program… well that's just not true. There are many different strategies for approaching and dealing with cancer. Yes, we have chemo, radiation & surgery and we've had them for decades ‐ but other proven options like Immunotherapy have been around for decades too‐ performing in many cases with lightning‐fast response, much less toxicity, and much better overall survival."

Retired rescuers pressed concerns about the recent fatalities that continue to hit the news. "In all of our meetings, after the pledge of allegiance, they would read off the list of firefighters passing away and the list keeps getting longer... we appreciate these speakers who are so dedicated to reminding us to get checked, especially the doctor (Stoff)‐‐ they called him the 'Cancer Encyclopedia'... he was so effective with so much information for us. I haven't seen any doctors ever come out to speak to us like this ‐ not even with an appointment!" ‐ said retired Chief Bob Checco.

NYCRA continues its grassroots mission to present in firehouses and group meetings citywide and talks of national initiatives are also in the works. Dr. Stoff continues his community work with a new educational video podcast series "So you think you know CANCER?"- a current report about the world of cancer care. "In my professional opinion, unless you're working with somebody who's aware of these kinds of breakthroughs and knows how to test for their use, then you're going to be looking at old off‐the‐shelf generic therapies that can have much poorer overall survival... and that's not what you want."

NYCRA and the First Responders Cancer Resource are volunteer, self-funded advocacy groups dedicated to sharing free-access to cancer educational, videos, group presentations and a catalog of all cancer resources. For more information, visit: www.HealthScanNYC.org.

