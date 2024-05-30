Cancer Biologics Market size is set to grow by USD 51.08 billion from 2024-2028, Rising global incidence of cancer boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cancer biologics market size is estimated to grow by USD 51.08 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cancer Biologics Market 2024-2028

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Monoclonal antibodies

1.2 Cell and gene therapy

1.3 Vaccines

1.4 Others Route Of Administration 2.1 Injectable

2.2 Oral Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Monoclonal antibodies- Monoclonal antibodies play a significant role in cancer treatment through targeted therapy and immunotherapy. These antibodies inhibit tumor growth by acting on specific targets, primarily cascade proteins involved in angiogenesis. Minimal side-effects make monoclonal antibodies highly sought-after for various cancer types. Approved monoclonal antibodies include Herceptin, Avastin, and others. New drug approvals and a large pipeline contribute to the market's growth, with monoclonal antibodies leading the cancer biologics sector.

Cancer Biologics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2020 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.18% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 51.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World

(ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Key companies profiled Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Biocon

Ltd., Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co.,

Celltrion Co. Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys

Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann

La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc.,

GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc,

Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Merck KGaA,

Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and

Viatris Inc.

Market Driver

The cancer biologics market is witnessing an increase in strategic collaborations among manufacturers. In 2021, Curia acquired LakePharma Inc., a US-based CRDMO, to expand its capabilities in biologics discovery and manufacturing. In 2020, Cytovance Biologics collaborated with Akshaya Bio to provide quick access to clinical materials using Akshaya's technology. In 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb acquired Celgene for USD74,000 million to broaden their offerings for cancer patients. These collaborations and acquisitions will boost the growth of the cancer biologics market.

The Cancer Biologics Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for innovative treatments. Biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and cell therapies, are becoming key players in cancer treatment. Companies are investing in research and development to bring new products to market. For instance, there is a focus on developing targeted therapies and immunotherapies.

Additionally, there is a trend towards personalized medicine, which involves tailoring treatments to individual patients based on their genetic makeup. Vaccines and gene therapies are also gaining attention in the cancer biologics market. Overall, the market is expected to continue growing as new treatments are discovered and approved.

Market Challenges

The cancer biologics market is characterized by high costs due to advanced production processes and regulatory requirements. Monoclonal antibodies, such as KEYTRUDA and TECENTRIQ, have expensive production procedures and skilled personnel needs, leading to high prices.

Gene therapies, like KYMRIAH, require individualized design and advanced procedures, further increasing costs. These high prices limit affordability and availability, particularly in low and middle-income countries. Reimbursement is a challenge due to the cost of mandatory companion diagnostics and insurers' preference for biosimilars over biologics.

The Cancer Biologics Market faces several challenges in the adoption and implementation of various therapies. These include the high cost of advanced cell technologies, regulatory hurdles, and the need for personalized treatment plans. Additionally, the complexity of cancer biology and the diversity of cancer types pose significant challenges in developing effective therapies.

Furthermore, the lack of standardized testing methods and the need for long-term clinical trials add to the difficulties. Despite these challenges, the market continues to grow due to the potential of these therapies to offer more targeted and effective treatments for cancer patients.

Research Analysis

The Cancer Biologics Market encompasses a range of innovative treatments derived from living organisms, including animals, humans, and microorganisms. Biotechnology plays a pivotal role in the production of these therapies, which include Blood-derived components, such as vaccines and immunoconjugates, as well as Cell-based therapies, like Adoptive cell transfer and Cytokine therapy.

Genetic material, specifically Genes, is utilized in Gene therapy and Monoclonal antibodies. In the realm of Oncology, various approaches are employed, including Cancer vaccines, Oncolytic virus therapy, and Targeted drug therapy. Clinical trials are essential for the development and approval of these advanced treatments.

Market Research Overview

The Cancer Biologics Market refers to the sector focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products derived from living organisms for the prevention, treatment, and diagnosis of cancer. This market encompasses various types of biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, immunotherapies, gene therapies, and cellular therapies. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide, advancements in biotechnology, and growing demand for personalized cancer treatments.

The Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapies, Cells for Cancer Therapy, and the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy are some organizations contributing to the advancement of cancer biologics. The market is also influenced by regulatory frameworks, reimbursement policies, and technological innovations in the field of cancer research.

The use of vaccines, targeted therapies, and combination therapies are some trends shaping the cancer biologics market. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing number of cancer survivors and ongoing research and development efforts.

SOURCE Technavio