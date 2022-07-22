Cancer Biomarkers Market Size Worth US$ ~31.7 billion by 2030: Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cancer biomarkers market size was pegged at ~US$ 12.2 billion in 2021. The market is expected to clock US$ ~31.7 billion by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% between the forecast period. All information is portrayed in the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports. Report Title "Cancer Biomarkers Market by Type (Genomic Biomarkers, Proteomic Biomarkers and Transcriptomic Biomarkers), Profiling Technology (Omic Technologies, Imaging Technologies and Immunoassays), Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, and Personalized Medicine), Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Blood Cancer and Skin Cancer) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Growth Factors

The global cancer biomarkers market is mainly driven by the rising incidence of various types of cancers, increasing R&D activities, and widening applications of biomarkers in cancer diagnostics and drug discovery.

Furthermore, the growing investments to boost the discovery and development of cancer diagnostics and treatment, and the rising trend of personalized medicines are other factors contributing to the market growth. The prominent players are progressively implementing several growth strategies such as collaborative initiatives with various organizations, government bodies, and companies to propagate research activities and thereby come up with innovative products in the market.

Cancer is major cause of death worldwide. According, to the World Health Organization in 2020 around 10 million people died because of cancer. The most common cancers are prostate cancer, kidney and renal pelvis cancer, endometrial cancer, leukemia, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, lung bronchus cancer, colon and rectum cancer, melanoma of the skin, bladder cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, thyroid cancer, and liver cancer. In 2020 around 606,520 people will die from cancer in the United States and almost 1,806,590 new cases of cancer diagnosed.

The global cancer biomarkers market has been analyzed from five different perspectives–Type, Profiling Technology, Application, Cancer Type, and Region.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global cancer biomarkers market are

Qiagen NV

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

General Electric Company

Abbott Laboratories Inc

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Illumina, Inc

bioMérieux SA

Myriad Genetics, Inc

Among others

Excerpts from 'by Type Segmentation'

Based on type, the cancer biomarkers market has been segmented into:-

Genomic Biomarkers

Proteomic Biomarkers

Transcriptomic Biomarkers

Others (Epigenomic Biomarkers, Metabolomic Biomarkers, Etc.)

Technological advancement in genome clinical diagnostics for cancer biomarkers is one of the important factors for the growth of this market; rise in the cases of hereditary cancer is also fueling the cancer biomarkers demand. The genomic biomarkers dominated the market with the largest share owing to the technological advancements and widespread adoption of genetic biomarkers for the early diagnosis of cancer owing to its greater speed and accuracy in detection. Transcriptomics biomarkers also showed market growth owing to increasing demand for personalized medicine, rise in applications of RNA sequencing, and development of new transcriptomics products by key players.

Excerpts from 'By Profiling Technology Segmentation'

The global cancer biomarkers market has been segmented majorly into four distinct categories depending on profiling technology, viz.

Omic Technologies

Imaging Technologies

Immunoassays

Others (Cytogenetics, Bioinformatics, Etc.)

The omic technologies dominated the market with the largest share in 2021. Omics technologies are high throughput techniques that enables the fast discovery of candidate biomarkers. It allows to gather large amounts of data about the human genome, proteins, and metabolites. This technology is expected to co- evolve with biomarker-based precision medicine leading to better patient care. For instance, in June 2022, Research scientists and statisticians from UC San Francisco introduced improved biomarker classifications as part of their research results in the I-SPY 2 trial for high-risk breast cancer patients. The researchers found that by combining predictive biomarkers to create a response predicting breast cancer subtypes, these subtypes can then be matched to the most effective modern treatments.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global cancer biomarkers market has been segmented into:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

North America commanded the largest share of the global cancer biomarkers market in 2021. Factors such as advanced infrastructure, well-structured government policy, a large number of R&D activities associated with biomarkers, growing prevalence of the various types of cancer, and greater adoption of biomarkers technologies for personalized medicine and drug discovery & development are driving the regional market growth. Asia Pacific is also projected to be the fastest growing cancer biomarkers market. The high growth of the region is mainly attributed to rising clinical cases of cancers, developing healthcare infrastructure, and government policyIn June 2022 Nonagen Bioscience received CE marketing for its oncuria Immunoassay for bladder cancer. Oncuria is the first-of-its-kind multiplex urine test for the quantitative detection of 10 biomarkers in urine that are associated with the presence of bladder cancer. Oncuria now bears the CE marking and is registered under the EU In Vitro Diagnostic Directive (IVDD), EU Directive 98/79/EC, which allows Nonagen to sell the diagnostic tool in the European market.

