Cancer Can Be Treated! OncoDynamiX Launches Cancer treatment solutions to South Asia, Africa, and Latin American countries

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An estimated 18.1 million people worldwide are with Cancer in 2021, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). - Clearly, even the most advanced treatments are not enough to stop this killer disease once it has metastasized and spread throughout the body. Fortunately, there may be a cure closer than you think – and OncoDynamiX is leading the edge with its Novel Technology Platform for personalized Cancer treatment to improve medical outcomes and reduce treatment costs.

OncoDynamiX to provide tailored treatments and advanced technologies for cancer treatment.

Cancer is curable! OncoDynamiX represents an important step toward a future free from mortality because Cancer can be treated if someone seeks help early enough. The goal is to help global patients from Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America to get information on getting screened for Cancer, survival rates of different cancers, diagnosis tips, and more.

Critical Points of ONCODYNAMIX Platform to assist Cancer Patients

OncoDynamiX uses two platforms to target cancer treatment.

NEOTOX is a novel, novel data-driven methodology for pragmatic precision medicine, which is a non-NGS route to personalized cancer therapy. The Technology predicts the clinical outcome of a cancer patient to specific Cancer to specific drug or combination of drugs and validates in a 3D environment in the lab before summarizing to each patient.

ONCEMBLEX, which is a genomics-driven methodology for precision medicine in Cancer. The workflow utilizes cutting-edge protocols in NGS for an exhaustive set of genes relevant to Cancer– be it known, targetable signatures, or drivers and passengers of unknown significance. This Technology enables us to pinpoint the best drug or combination of drugs with maximum therapeutic benefit.

OncoDynamiX is a global precision cancer treatment solutions company headquartered in Bangalore, India operating since 2020 with more than 50 man-years of research, 15 million data points on Cancer and 1500 cancer cell lines, 250 cancer drugs with NeoTox and Oncemblex platforms to give personalized therapy. Mr. Sundaresh Babu, the CEO of OncoDynamiX, said, "The goal of both the platforms is to provide personalized cancer treatment for patients, to improve their lifestyle, reduce the cost of treatment and save lives. In addition, this partnership takes the solution closer to the rest of the world."

George Molakal, a global Director at OncoDynamiX spoke at the Health Conference at Chicago about OncoDynamiX. He said that this is revolutionary in cancer treatment and shows hope for the patients suffering with cancer to get the right drugs. It is no secret that cancer treatments can be expensive. And not just in terms of the financial side, but they also pose substantial health challenges. This is where OncoDynamix enters the picture and promises to provide patients with a platform where they can get all information, they need on cure cancer treatment at affordable rates. This ensures that nobody has a tough time fighting Cancer.

SOURCE OncoDynamiX