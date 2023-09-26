Cancer Care with a Focus on 'Quality of Life'

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of an aggressive cancer, retired firefighter and realtor John Coppola made a bold choice – to prioritize his quality of life. Today, during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Coppola's inspiring journey shines a light on the options patients have when seeking radiation treatment.

Coppola's cancer journey began with a routine test in 2020, which revealed a significant spike in his PSA levels. Doctors estimated he had three to five years left to live, presenting him with a life-altering decision. Coppola, a passionate traveler, and explorer, refused to put his life on hold for conventional treatments and chose quality of life above all else.

His search for a radiation treatment option that aligned with his goals led him to ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Central New Jersey – driving from his home in Connecticut.

ProCure's team offered a cutting-edge approach known as pencil beam radiation. This precise technique minimized radiation exposure to nearby healthy tissues, reducing the risk of side effects such as gastrointestinal problems, incontinence, and impotence.

Studies show that proton therapy can reduce radiation exposure to vital organs, such as the rectum, bladder, and bowel, by up to 60% compared to X-ray treatments.

Today, Coppola's cancer is in complete remission, and he looks forward to many more years with his family. He now works to inspire others facing similar challenges, showcasing the transformative potential of advanced medical care that focuses on enhancing life's meaningful moments.

Learn more about Coppola's story: https://www.procure.com/patientstory-johnc/

About ProCure:

ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers including disease of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available, ProCure has treated more than 6,000 patients and enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime—giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit ProCure.com.

