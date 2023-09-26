Cancer Care with a Focus on 'Quality of Life'

News provided by

ProCure Proton Therapy Center

26 Sep, 2023, 11:15 ET

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of an aggressive cancer, retired firefighter and realtor John Coppola made a bold choice – to prioritize his quality of life. Today, during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Coppola's inspiring journey shines a light on the options patients have when seeking radiation treatment.

Coppola's cancer journey began with a routine test in 2020, which revealed a significant spike in his PSA levels. Doctors estimated he had three to five years left to live, presenting him with a life-altering decision. Coppola, a passionate traveler, and explorer, refused to put his life on hold for conventional treatments and chose quality of life above all else.

His search for a radiation treatment option that aligned with his goals led him to ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Central New Jersey – driving from his home in Connecticut.

ProCure's team offered a cutting-edge approach known as pencil beam radiation. This precise technique minimized radiation exposure to nearby healthy tissues, reducing the risk of side effects such as gastrointestinal problems, incontinence, and impotence.

Studies show that proton therapy can reduce radiation exposure to vital organs, such as the rectum, bladder, and bowel, by up to 60% compared to X-ray treatments.

Today, Coppola's cancer is in complete remission, and he looks forward to many more years with his family. He now works to inspire others facing similar challenges, showcasing the transformative potential of advanced medical care that focuses on enhancing life's meaningful moments.

Learn more about Coppola's story: https://www.procure.com/patientstory-johnc/

About ProCure:
 ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers including disease of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available, ProCure has treated more than 6,000 patients and enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime—giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit ProCure.com.

Media Contact:
Sarah Ferrington, Marketing Manager
Phone: 732-357-2609
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ProCure Proton Therapy Center

Also from this source

NJ Doctors: New Study Warns of Impending Cancer Surge

ProCure Welcomes Board-certified Radiation Oncologist

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.