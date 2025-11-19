Cancer Check Labs Expands Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Test to New York

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer Check Labs, a leader in multi-cancer early detection, is proud to announce its expansion into New York, furthering its mission to make early detection cancer screening accessible to more communities across the United States.

The Cancer Check blood test screens for more than 200 types of solid tumor cancers and has detected cancer before symptoms appear, as early as Stage 0, when there is a 99% survival rate. The addition of New York means the simple blood test is now available in all 48 continental states.

"We are excited to continue our expansion across America by adding New York," said Sumit Rai, CEO, Chairman, & Founder of Cancer Check Labs. "Early cancer detection saves lives, and our expansion into New York represents not only our commitment to this state but also a key step toward making cancer screening a standard part of our healthcare system."

Cancer remains the second leading cause of death in the United States. The American Cancer Society estimates that over 618,000 people will die from cancer in 2025. Early cancer detection improves survival rates and treatment outcomes. The Cancer Check test is a quick and easy blood draw that identifies tumor-based cancers at their earliest stages, allowing individuals to receive timely intervention if needed.

About Cancer Check Labs

Cancer Check Labs is on a mission to save lives through early detection. Cancer Check is a test that can screen for over 200 types and subtypes of solid tumor cancers by physically extracting whole, intact circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from a blood sample. Because CTCs have been detected in blood samples as early as Stage 0, Cancer Check is arguably the earliest cancer detection test available today. Cancer Check Labs is headquartered in Medical District in Dallas, TX.

For more information, visit Cancer Check

Important Cancer Check Safety Information

Cancer Check is not intended to replace other established evidence-based screening, diagnostic, and medical guidelines and practices for the detection of cancer. Similar to other medical tests, Cancer Check is not perfect and has limitations to detect all cancers. This content does not provide medical or healthcare advice. The information, including but not limited to, text, graphics, images, and other material contained here are for informational purposes only. No material in this content is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this content.

Laboratory/Test Information

Cancer Check Labs' clinical laboratory has earned a Federal Certificate of Compliance and Federal Certificate of Registration under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), which is Federally regulated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The Cancer Check test has not been cleared or approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). CMS and FDA are both agencies within the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The Cancer Check test offered by Cancer Check Labs is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and should not replace established, evidence-based screening, diagnostic, or medical guidelines for cancer detection. Like all medical tests, Cancer Check is not perfect and has limitations that may not enable it to detect all cancers.

