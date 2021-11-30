Cancer Diagnostic Market Worth USD 317.9 billion by 2031| Cancer Diagnostic Industry to grow at a CAGR of ~6.8% by 2021 to 2031, Says Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest trending report published by Growth Plus Reports Titled "Cancer Diagnostics Market by Type, Application – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031" The global Cancer Diagnostic Market is expected to clock US$ ~317.9 billion by 2031 owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing demand for imaging modalities, and increasing private-public funding and investments.

Growth Engines

The prevalence of cancer is growing and so is the demand for diagnosis of cancer. Companies in the market have been continuously focused on developing advanced tests that can be used for diagnosis of various types of cancers.

, Guardant Health launched Guardant Reveal blood-only liquid biopsy test for the detection of residual and recurrent disease from a simple blood draw and recurrence monitoring in patients with early-stage colorectal cancer. The test can help detecting circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in blood after surgery to identify patients with residual disease. Such advanced product launches are anticipated to propel the growth of the cancer diagnostic market.

The global cancer diagnostic market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Type, Application, and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Type Segmentation'

Based on type, the cancer diagnostic market has been segmented into tumor biomarker testing, imaging, biopsy, endoscopy, and others. Imaging segment is further bifurcated into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), mammography, ultrasound, others (PET, SPECT, etc.). Imaging segment held the largest share of the cancer diagnostics market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to several factors including rising cancer prevalence, high usage of imaging modalities for detecting cancers, technological advancements, and growing demand for minimally invasive solutions.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Regionally, the global cancer diagnostic market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America held the largest share of the global cancer diagnostic market in 2020. Factors attributing to the growth of this segment include the rising geriatric population, growing number of cancer cases, increasing private-public funding, and developed healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, greater awareness for early detection of cancer among people is an important factor that has led to better adoption of cancer diagnostics in the region.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global cancer diagnostic market include

General Electric Company

Abbott

BD

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Illumina Inc

Qiagen

bioMérieux Inc

Table of contents:

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Geographic Scope Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2018 & 2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecasted Years – 2021 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Their Competitive Positioning (2020) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Tumor Biomarker Testing Imaging Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Computed Tomography (CT) Mammography Ultrasound Others (PET, SPECT, etc.) Biopsy Endoscopy Others GLOBAL CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Lung Cancer Cervical Cancer Prostate Cancer Liver Cancer Pancreatic cancer Melanoma Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Others

