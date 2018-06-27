Cancer Diagnostics: A Market on the Verge of Explosion--Supplier Shares and Market Segment Forecasts by Tests--Technological Breakthroughs, Emerging Tests, Competitive Intelligence

Rationale

The cancer diagnostics market is on the verge of explosion, as the researchers approach major technological breakthroughs in tumor diagnosis and therapy, discover new specific antigens, and unlock the mystery of the genetic basis of the disease. During the next five years, the worldwide cancer diagnostics market is promising to be an exciting, dynamic and rapidly expanding field. Anticipated technological breakthroughs will create numerous opportunities for determining genetic predisposition, detecting specific tumors, and monitoring biological response to cancer therapy. The rise in geriatric population will further compound the growing demand for malignancy assays and the rapid market expansion worldwide.

Geographic Coverage

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, UK, USA

Worldwide Market Overview

- Five-year test volume and sales projections by country.

- Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including review

of the market dynamics, structure, size, growth and major suppliers by country.

- Estimated universe of laboratories performing cancer diagnostic testing by country.

- Cancer statistics, etiology and recent developments in the U.S., Europe, and Japan.

Business Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

- Specific new product development opportunities with potentially

significant market appeal during the next five years.

- Design criteria for new products.

- Alternative market penetration strategies.

- Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Over 200 Current and Emerging Cancer Diagnostic Test

- Biochemical Markers

- Oncogenes

- Growth Factors

- Hormones

- Colony Stimulating Factors

- Lymphokines

- Immunohistochemical Stains, and others.

- ACTH, AFP, Beta-2 Microglobulin, CA 15-3/27.29, CA 19-9, CA 125, Calcitonin, Cathepsin, CEA,

Chromogranin, Colon-Specific Antigen, Cytokeratins, Estrogen Receptor, Ferritin, Gastrin, HCG,

Insulin, Interferons, Interleukins, Lymphocyte Subtyping, Neuron-Specific Enolase, Nucleolar,

Occult Blood, Oncogenes, Pancreatic Oncofetal Antigen, Pap Smear, Parathyroid Hormone,

Progesterone Receptor, Prostatic Acid Phosphatase, Prostatic Specific Antigen, S-100 Protein,

Serotonin, Sialic Acid, Squamous Cell Carcinoma Ag, TDT, Thymidine Kinase, Thyroglobulin,

Tissue Polypeptide Antigen, and others.

Supplier Shares, Sales and Volume Forecasts

- Sales and market shares of major cancer diagnostic product

suppliers by individual test and country.

- Five-year test volume and sales forecasts

for major tumor markers by country and market segment, including:

- Hospitals

- Commercial/Private Laboratories

- Physician Offices/Group Practices

- Cancer Clinics

- Ambulatory Care Centers

Instrumentation Review

- Analysis of major molecular diagnostic and immunodiagnostic analyzers

used for cancer testing, including their operating characteristics,

features and selling prices.

Technology Assessment

- Assessment of latest molecular diagnostic methods,

biochips/microarrays, biosensors, monoclonal antibodies, immunoassays,

chromosome analysis, IT, artificial intelligence, flow cytometry, and other technologies

and their potential applications for cancer diagnostic testing.

- Review of competing/complementing technologies, including

CT, MRI, NMR, PET and photonics spectroscopy.

- Extensive listings of companies, universities

and research centers developing new cancer diagnostic tests

and detection technologies.

Competitive Strategies

- Strategic assessments of major suppliers

and start-up firms developing innovative

technologies and products, including their sales,

product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative

arrangements, and new products in RandD.

- The companies analyzed in the report include:

- Abbott

- AdnaGen

- Agilent Technologies

- Applied Gene Technologies

- Arca Biopharma

- Beckman Coulter/Danaher

- Becton Dickinson

- Biomedical Diagnostics

- bioMerieux

- Bio-Rad

- CellSearch

- Cepheid

- Correlogic Systems/Vermillion

- Decode Genetics

- Diadexus

- Diagnocure

- DiaSorin

- Eiken Chemical

- Elitech Group

- Enterix

- Enzo Biochem

- Epigenomics

- Fujirebio

- Guided Therapeutics

- Hologic/Gen-Probe

- Kreatech/Leica

- Kyowa Medex

- Mackay Life Sciences

- Myriad Genetics

- OncoLab

- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

- Panacea Pharmaceuticals

- Polartechnics

- Polymedco

- PreMD

- Qiagen

- Quest Diagnostics

- Radient Pharmaceuticals

- Roche

- Scienion

- Sequenom

- Siemens Healthcare

- Takara Bio

- Targeted Diagnostics and Therapeutics

- Thermo Fisher

- Tosoh

- Veridex

- Wako Pure Chemicals

- Wallac/PE

- Zilla

Contains 1,200 pages and 450 tables



