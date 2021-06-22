Cancer Diagnostics Market Size to Reach $280.59 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Cancer Diagnostics Market by Product (Consumables and Instruments), Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Skin Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Cervical Cancer, and Others), and End Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Diagnostic Centers, and Research Institutes): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028." As per the report, the global cancer diagnostics market was estimated at $168.60 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $280.59 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11701

Key determinants in the market-

Rise in incidences and prevalence of various cancer types, initiatives by government and other organizations to spread awareness about cancer, and growth in number of diagnostics laboratories in developed countries propel the growth of the global cancer diagnostics market. On the other hand, risk of high radiation exposure by the use of CT scanners and high cost of diagnostics imaging systems hamper the market growth. Conversely, development of diagnostic approaches for various cancer mutations is expected to present opportunities for the industry in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to delayed diagnosis of cancer due to disrupted` logistics and supply of cancer diagnosis tests kits and other products.

Furthermore, the limited availability of medical care and healthcare professionals for conditions other than Covid-19 negatively affected the market. Several hospitals and clinics witnessed a drop in patient visits during the pandemic.

The consumable segment to lead the trail by 2028-

Based on product, the consumables segment dominated with largest share in 2020, holding for around three-fifths of the market. This is due to increase in repetitive usage of the consumables for cancer diagnostics market. At the same time, the instruments segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This is owing to the higher efficiency of the instruments aiding better diagnosis of cancer.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11701

The hospitals and clinics segment to dominate by 2028-

Based on end use, the hospitals and clinics segment held the highest market share in 2020, with more than two-fifths of the market. This is due to higher flow of patients in the premises. However, the diagnostic laboratories segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. This is attributed to growth in the technological advancements aiding in efficiency in obtaining images of the targeted area.

The North America region to rule the roost by 2028-

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, with more than two-fifths of the market. This is attributed to increase in number of patients suffering from cancer and growth in geriatric population in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in focus of the key players on developing technologically advanced, cost-effective, and advanced safe products and high prevalence of cancer in the region.

Key market players-

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Abbott Laboratories

Roche Holdings AG (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (GE Healthcare)

Qiagen N.V.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare)

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

